Chileans vote again on new constitution, this time it's 'business friendly'

(Bloomberg) — Chileans are heading to the polls in a second attempt to approve a new constitution and overcome a period of political and economic uncertainty started by the rewriting of the charter four years ago.

Sunday’s referendum asked voters whether they were for or against a text written by a right-wing Constitutional Council to replace the current constitution dating back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Polling stations will close at 6 pm local time in Santiago and results are expected to be published one to two hours later.

The vote should be the culmination of a process that has roiled financial markets and halted investment in the South American country. However, polls indicate that the document will be rejected – just as a previous and more left-leaning proposal was rejected by an overwhelming majority in September 2022. President Gabriel Boric has said that a third attempt to rewrite the constitution will not be made if it fails. to pass.

Centre-right and right-wing parties as well as some investment banks support the “business friendly” text, saying it would boost economic growth, control clandestine migration and reduce crime. Opponents say it would jeopardize hard-won social wins like abortion rights, set unrealistic targets on immigration and take unfair steps to eliminate taxes.

Even as polls show that most Chileans want a new constitution, a poll by Cadem released on November 26 showed an 8 percentage point advantage for those against this text.

The process of drafting a new charter came in response to social unrest in late 2019. At that time, the increase in metro fares turned into broader demands to fight inequality, improve social services, and reform the country’s political system. This also led to riots and arson attacks.

According to Scotiabank, if people in favor of the new constitution achieve a surprise victory, local financial assets should surge and the Borich administration will be forced to scale back its reform agenda.

Scotiabank economists George Selive, Anibal Alarcon and Waldo Riveras wrote in a research note that the new charter would take five to 10 years to implement.

Although Boric has said the process will end with Sunday’s vote, rejection of the current proposal will not end all constitutional reform discussions. Kenneth Bunker, a professor at Universidad San Sebastian in Santiago, said political parties could try to push changes to the charter through Congress or even try to push a new overhaul down the road.

The debate will inevitably return before the next presidential election in 2025, Bunker said. “There may be some calm after the storm, but eventually we will come back to the same discussions.”

