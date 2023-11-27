Children's Place hopes the star power of celebrities will help boost brand awareness

Children’s clothing brand, The Children’s Place, is changing its marketing strategy to rely less on in-store window ads and shift those dollars to invest more in digital marketing, increasing brand awareness. Has been. To do this, the New Jersey-based company is partnering with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Snoop Dogg and holiday heroine Mariah Carey.

According to Megan Markey, president of The Children’s Place family of brands, it’s an effort to get in front of millennial mom shoppers specifically by using celebrity nostalgia. Historically, the more than 50-year-old company prioritized its brick and mortar businesses, focusing on customer retention strategy. But, like many other retailers, pandemic lockdowns boosted traffic in stores and increased e-commerce, forcing companies like The Children’s Place to shift gears.

“Those stores were important marketing vehicles for us. They were billboards,” Markey said. Since then, the children’s brand has closed approximately 40% of its stores, shifting its marketing focus to paid social, influencers and celebrity partnerships to gain a larger share of voice online.

“Most of our mix, historically, was focused on bottom-of-the-funnel retention strategy,” Markey said. “You can say we’ve really made a concerted effort to flip the script in terms of how we think about our media mix and how we’ve really invested through discussions with brands.”

It’s unclear how much The Children’s Place is paying for said media channels or its celebrity partnerships as Markey declined to provide details. According to Vivix, from January to August this year, the company spent $29,849,554 on media, including Pathmatics’ paid social data. This figure is significantly higher than the $5,668,819 spent on media in the same period last year.

For at least the last year, some marketers have been prioritizing brand awareness rather than immediate sales, especially in light of Apple’s ATT privacy crackdown and Google’s collapsing third-party cookie targeting and measurement across performance marketing channels. In.

“With all the business context and economic context of what’s happening, most brands, no matter what sector you’re in, you’re in a position to steal,” said Meredith Nelson, executive vice president of performance intelligence at Edelman DXI. Edelman Data and Intelligence), said. “If you are into theft To share positioning, you have to get in front of consumers to make sure they choose you over someone else.”

Also, according to Nelson, economic headwinds have placed greater scrutiny on marketing budgets and returns on media spend investments, making it difficult for advertisers to shift focus away from the ROI and measurement performance marketing channels have to offer. For DTC marketers, the changes have encouraged them to reinvest in Meta and Google, notable performance marketing channels. (More on that here.) Still, Nelson said, brand awareness is a must, especially in today’s crowded digital marketing landscape.

“This is not search mode. People are in stealth share mode, which to me, is a big motivator for people, for marketers to say, ‘We’re done with our brand being front and center,’” Nelson said. Said. “You can’t convert someone who doesn’t know about you.”

Source: digiday.com