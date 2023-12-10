Children of jailed Iranian activist Nargess Mohammadi accept Nobel Peace Prize on his behalf

The children of jailed Iranian activist Nargess Mohammadi accepted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on his behalf.

In a prestigious ceremony with a prominent absentee: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in Oslo on Sunday to jailed Iranian activist Nargess Mohammadi, represented by his children.

A staunch opponent of the requirement that women wear hijab and the death penalty in Iran, Mohammadi was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in October for her decades of activism despite multiple arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars.

She was absent from the awards ceremony at 13:00 at Oslo City Hall. Her 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, received the award on her behalf and read a speech she managed to broadcast from prison.

At a press conference in Oslo on Saturday, Kiana Rahmani read a message from her mother, in which the imprisoned activist praised the role played by international media in “bringing the voices of dissent, protesters and human rights defenders to the world.”

“Iranian society needs global support and you, journalists and media professionals, are our biggest and most important allies in the difficult struggle against the devastating tyranny of the government of the Islamic Republic. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your efforts, for everything you have done for us,” Mohammadi said in his note.

Kiana Rahmani said she has little hope of ever seeing her mother again.

“Maybe I’ll see him in 30 or 40 years, but I think I’ll never see him again. But it doesn’t matter, because my mother will always live in my heart, the values ​​that are worth fighting for,” he said.

hunger strike

During Sunday’s ceremony, the laureate was on hunger strike in solidarity with Iran’s largest religious minority, the Bahai community, which claims discrimination in many areas of society.

In fragile health, the 51-year-old worker stopped eating for several days in early November to gain the right to be transferred to hospital without her head covered.

Mohammadi played a leading role in the protests that began last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for violating the country’s strict headscarf law, which forces women to cover their hair and entire body. Is.

Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the prize in 2003.

This is the fifth time in the 122-year history of the awards that the Peace Prize has been awarded to someone who is in prison or under house arrest.

