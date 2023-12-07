Child poverty rates are higher in Europe’s wealthiest countries, UNICEF report says

The United Kingdom ranks almost last on the list of rich countries fighting child poverty, just above Colombia and Turkey. Slovenia tops the ranking.

Some of the world’s richest countries saw a sharp rise in child poverty between 2014 and 2021, according to new data published by UNICEF.

Child Poverty Report Card Between Wealth Shocking results emerged, with some of the world’s richest countries like the UK, Spain and Luxembourg falling to the bottom of the charts.

On the other hand, poor countries such as Poland and Slovenia are performing best in efforts to tackle child poverty, followed by Latvia and the Republic of Korea.

This study presents the most recent, comparable picture of poverty affecting children in OECD and EU countries, and analyzes government income support policies for families with children.

It found that, despite a nearly 8% reduction in poverty across 40 countries between 2014 and 2021, by the end of 2021 there were still more than 69 million children living in households that earned less than 60% of the average national income. Were.

“The impact of poverty on children is both persistent and damaging,” said UNICEF Director Innocenti. Bo Victor Nylund,

“For most children this means they may grow up without adequate nutritious food, clothing, school supplies or a warm place to call home. “This prevents the fulfillment of rights and can lead to poor physical and mental health.”

The consequences of poverty can last a lifetime. Children who experience poverty are less likely to complete school and earn lower wages as adults. According to the report, in some countries, a person born in a deprived area may live eight to nine years less than a person born in a wealthier area.

The report also highlights stark inequalities in poverty risks. In 38 countries, children living in single-parent families are three times more likely than other children to live in poverty, according to available data. Children with disabilities and those from minority ethnic/racial backgrounds are also at higher than average risk.

Money does not determine the life status of the child

According to the findings, stable economic growth was observed among this group of countries from 2012 to 2019, providing an opportunity to recover from the effects of the 2008–10 recession.

Although child poverty declined in many countries during this period, the greatest declines were seen in some of the wealthiest countries. The report also shows that there is a huge difference in child poverty rates in countries with similar levels of national income, such as Slovenia and Spain – 10% and 28% respectively.

The report says that no matter how rich a country is, the living conditions of children can be improved.

For example, Poland, Slovenia, Latvia and Lithuania – which are not among the richest OECD and EU countries – have achieved significant reductions in child poverty, with a decline of 38% in Poland and 31% in other countries. .

Meanwhile, in five high-income countries – the United Kingdom (+20%) and France, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland (about +10%) – the number of children living in households experiencing financial hardship has increased since 2014. The largest increase was observed. ,

How to solve the problem

To eradicate child poverty, the report card urgently calls on governments and stakeholders to:

Expand social protection for children, including child and family benefits, to supplement families’ household income.

Ensure that all children have access to quality basic services, such as child care and free education, that are essential for their well-being.

Create employment opportunities with adequate wages and family-friendly policies, such as paid parental leave, to help parents and caregivers balance work and caregiving responsibilities.

Ensure that measures are tailored to the specific needs of minority groups and single-head families to facilitate access to social protection, key services and decent work and reduce inequalities.

The report says that a lot can be learned from the success of different countries.

“How we use this learning will determine how effectively we can ensure the well-being of children today and in the future,” Nylund concluded.

