The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and celebration ended in chaos on Wednesday when multiple gunmen opened fire, killing one person and wounding nine others, according to multiple reports.

The mass shooting came on the anniversary of the 2018 Majority Stoneham Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 14 students and three teachers. Seventeen others were injured in the firing.

Watch: Heroic Kansas City Chiefs fans tackle suspected shooter at Super Bowl parade

Shooting at parade raises questions: What are Missouri gun laws? According to gun safety advocates and activists at Everytown, a national organization:

Missouri has the highest rates of gun deaths, gun homicides, and household gun ownership. Not only does Missouri have no basic gun violence prevention laws, but in 2007 the state repealed an 80-year-old permit-to-purchase law — causing the state’s gun homicide rate to increase by 27%.1

Only a few of the 50 top policies are in place in Missouri, and legislators have shown no momentum to pass gun safety protections, despite the fact that St. Louis is one of the top U.S. cities with the highest gun murder rate in the country. Is.

If we had the gun death rates of our national leaders in Missouri – the eight states with the strongest gun safety laws – we could save 14,959 lives over the next decade.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive:

Nearly 75 people have been killed and 140 injured in 44 mass shootings from January 1 to February 12, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people were involved, including the attacker. Not there. , are injured or killed.

According to the data, there were 68 mass shootings in the first six weeks of last year and 48 in both 2022 and 2021.

Although shootings have declined, this year’s mass shooting death toll—75—is higher than in recent years. Excluding last year — which saw 102 mass shooting deaths in the first six weeks — more people have died this year during that time period than any other year before 2019.

According to the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence:

Missouri has extremely weak gun laws and one of the highest gun death rates in the country. Lawmakers have a responsibility to start putting the safety of their communities first.

Source: www.nj.com