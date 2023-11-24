Chief Minister announced, the state government will soon set up a dedicated entrepreneurship center for women. Arunachal Observer

Itanagar, November 24: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while addressing the inaugural session of the state level workshop organized on ‘Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP)’, announced that the state government will soon set up a Dedicated Entrepreneurship Center for Women (DECW) at a cost of Rs 5 crore. DK Convention Center was inaugurated here by NITI Aayog on Friday.

“DECW will act as a hub for women entrepreneurs that will provide access to mentorship, capacity building and other beneficial programs for women-led startups. It will also run dedicated incubation and acceleration programs for women,” he said and launched five new initiatives under WEP, namely ‘Supporting clean energy entrepreneurship through Atal Innovation Centre-SELCO Foundation partnership’; ‘Promoting growth for vibrant home-stay owners through Maitri program in partnership with Make My Trip’; Launch of ‘NASSCOM Future Skills’; ‘Helpline for North East Women Entrepreneurs in collaboration with FICCI FLO’ and ‘Launch of Women Entrepreneur Program of BITS, Pilani and Aditya Birla Foundation’. “These initiatives will be implemented by NITI Aayog as launched today for all states of the North East,” he said.

Appreciating the initiative of NITI Aayog and organizing a one-day workshop for women North-East entrepreneurs in Itanagar, Khandu pointed out that over the last seven years, his government has adopted a holistic approach to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs in which Several interventions are involved, such as policy support, monetary support through front-end subsidies, schemes earmarked for women entrepreneurs and micro entrepreneurs, etc. He specifically mentioned that out of more than 20,000 MSMEs in Arunachal Pradesh, about 6,500 are owned by women.

Referring to the Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy 2022-23, for five years from its notification, he said under the policy a minimum of one incubation center will be established in the state and the facilities will be expanded to at least 50% of the districts. A special clause to support women entrepreneurs over the next five years has also been included in the policy.

“We have organized more than 85,000 women into 9,301 SHGs, 951 PLFs and 27 model CLFs. We have provided credit linkages to over 2,900 SHGs and provided bank credit to SHGs worth over Rs 33 crore,” she revealed, adding, “It is only when women grow and are free from constraints, thereby enabling the nation to see the true potential of their limitless capabilities.” Women-led development has always been a priority for the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh,”

Khandu believes that the new initiative is set to make a significant impact on the women entrepreneurship landscape, providing opportunities for skill development, mentorship and financial support. “I request all of you present here and indeed all our present and aspiring entrepreneurs in the state to take advantage of these initiatives. Let us use this platform, it is a golden opportunity, to unite, build and pave the way for the future by promoting women entrepreneurship till the last mile,” he said.

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog, Yashodhara Rajoria, Co-Head of WEP in States, WEP Executive Committee Member and Senior Advisor Anna Roy, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Government of India and GoAP officials and officials from various North Eastern States. Women entrepreneurs were present. ,CMO,

Source: arunachalobserver.org