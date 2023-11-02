Chief executive of National Association of Realtors resigns

The chief executive of the National Association of Realtors resigned from his post two days after a federal jury ruled that the powerful organization conspired to inflate home commissions.

Bob Goldberg’s resignation was announced at a closed-door staff meeting, as leaders struggled to address the outrage following the legal ruling. NAR and several brokerages were ordered to pay at least $1.8 billion in damages to home sellers who said they were forced to pay excessive fees to real estate agents. NAR said it plans to appeal.

Mr. Goldberg, 66, was a longtime NAR employee who first joined the organization in 1995 and served as chief executive since 2017. He had previously planned to retire at the end of 2024, but had faced calls for his immediate resignation since August. When published an article showing that the organization was inundated with complaints of harassment and discrimination from many women. Some realtors said he had failed to resolve complaints over the years.

The sudden exit was not related to the organization’s legal problems or sexual harassment allegations, NAR spokeswoman Mantille Williams said in a phone interview Thursday.

In a statement distributed by the organization, Mr. Goldberg said, “After announcing my decision to retire earlier this year, and as I reflected on my 30 years at NAR, I determined last month that now The time is right for an extraordinary organization.” look to the future.”

Nikia Wright, 44, the former chief executive of the Chicago Sun-Times, who helped lead that publication’s digital strategy, will step into Mr. Goldberg’s role as interim chief executive. He is an outsider to the industry who does not have a real estate license. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

The National Association of Realtors, the largest professional organization in the United States, holds immense power over the American housing industry and even owns the trademark on the word “realtor.” To gain access to nearly all American home listings and call themselves Realtors, each of its 1.5 million members must pay hundreds of dollars in annual dues. NAR is a nonprofit with over $1 billion in assets and also operates RPAC, a political action committee that is the number one political fund-raiser in the country, according to Open Secrets. In the 2022 election cycle, the committee raised more than $80 million for both Democratic and Republican candidates.

But some Realtors and homeowners have questioned the organization’s grip on the industry — a monopoly at the center of an antitrust lawsuit filed by home sellers in U.S. District Court in Missouri. In a landmark verdict, a jury determined that NAR and several large brokerages conspired to enforce the NAR rule that requires home sellers to pay a commission to the agent representing the buyer, resulting in sellers’ Have to pay exorbitant fees. This decision has the potential to rewrite the entire structure of the real estate industry in the United States, reducing the cost of relocating homes by reducing commissions.

Mr. Goldberg’s resignation marks another major change in leadership. Kenny Parcells, the former president of NAR and the focus of many allegations, stepped down two days after the Times exposé.

According to interviews, a lawsuit and an internal report, several women said they were harassed or subjected to inappropriate conduct by Mr. Parcells and other NAR leaders. Mr Parcells, 50, denied the allegations in a written response to The Times, and continued to deny them even after leaving office.

Realtors took to online forums to criticize the organization, often placing blame squarely on Mr. Goldberg. One agent, Jason Haber, created an online petition calling on Mr. Goldberg to step down. (Tax filings show his annual salary was more than $2.5 million.) The petition currently has more than 1,000 signatures; Others submitted an anonymous letter in September urging him to leave.

Mr. Haber, a real estate agent at Compass, and Danielle Garofalo, a marketing and branding consultant, founded the NAR Accountability Project, which has made several demands on the organization since this summer. These included the resignations of Mr. Goldberg and Mr. Parcells. The project’s ultimate demand is that many of the women who signed non-disclosure agreements after reporting sexual harassment at the organization will be released from those agreements; Ms. Garofalo said in a phone interview Thursday that she now hopes the organization will answer that call, too.

Ms. Garofalo said, “Over the past several weeks we have seen the worst at NAR, and now our hope is that the new chief executive can bring the best out of it.” “We feel hopeful. It is about women – who are victims of sexual harassment. Our goal has been to hear their sense of relief.

For the women who spoke out about the organization’s history of sexual harassment, the decision to tap Ms. Wright was a step in the right direction.

“I feel hopeful with this announcement,” said Jennifer Braun, a senior events producer at NAR, who recounted several uncomfortable, sexually harassing encounters she experienced with Mr. Parcells while on the job, in an interview with The Times in August. Came forward to describe.

“We stepped up and affected change. “I feel like finally some good decisions are being made to help us move forward.”

