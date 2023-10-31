Chicken Salad Girl Gets Piece of Cake

Acquisition launches innovative dessert menu strategy at America’s only fast-casual chicken salad chain

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its commitment to always delivering fresh, made-from-scratch food, Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick today announced the acquisition of the iconic local bakery Mean talk, This acquisition begins the fast-casual chicken salad chain’s strategy to expand and enhance its dessert menu to better serve guests at its 245 locations in 19 states, while continuing to delight its customers with delicious, specialty cakes. Sweetens the deal.

Atlanta-based Piece of Cakes cakes are baked from scratch using family recipes and traditional baking ingredients, and all cakes are frosted by hand. Chicken Salad will continue Chick Cake’s original, time-honored recipes and baking techniques that have garnered a loyal following for nearly four decades.

“For years, Piece of Cake has been a mainstay on the cake table as our family celebrated holidays and special occasions together,” said Scott Devinney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Melissa and her team have consistently offered the best cakes in the business, and I’m thrilled to soon have the opportunity to bring them to all of our Chicken Salad Chick guests. This collaboration is a great way to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others. “…one piece of cake at a time.”

Following the transaction, Chicken Salad Chick will begin plans to bring the bakery’s cakes to its restaurants, while Piece of Cake’s ten metro-Atlanta Piece of Cake locations (including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) will continue to conduct business as usual. will continue. Following successful market tests at select Chicken Salad Chick locations, all Chicken Salad Chick restaurants will introduce Slice of Cake as their signature dessert offering. Both whole and by-the-slice cakes will be featured on menus for dine-in, take-out, digital ordering and drive-thru.

Melissa Jernigan of Piece of Cake said, “After nearly 40 years, it feels like the right time to pursue this opportunity with Chicken Salad Chick.” “Both brands started in home kitchens — Piece of Cake in my Atlanta condo and Chicken Salad Chick in Stacey Brown’s house in Auburn. What an amazing synergy, because both businesses serve the time-honored, made-from-scratch recipes we love. “Committed to serving our customers.”

With nearly four decades of industry knowledge and expertise, Jernigan will join the company as its ‘CakeExpert’. Additionally, each of Piece of Cake’s 120 Atlanta-area employees will retain their positions at the operation.

Chicken Salad Chick prepares full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad and is served with heart. With over a dozen original Chicken Salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, delicious soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is the perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008 by Stacey and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to over 240+ restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Devinney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand continues its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous awards including ranking in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious ranking for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com’s Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR’s Best Franchise Deal in 2019, 2020 Are. Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2022, and 2020. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

