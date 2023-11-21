Raising Cane’s Restaurants has expanded to more than 750 locations worldwide after its flagship Times Square store opened in New York this summer.

Its chicken fingers, toast and sauce cravings have inspired a celebrity partnership with rapper Post Malone, while its success has given founder Todd Graves a new title: multi-billionaire.

Graves, 51, maintains an ownership interest of about 90%, bond offering documents reviewed by Bloomberg show. That stake, along with the dividends he receives, is worth $7.6 billion, making him the richest person in Louisiana and the 307th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Raising Cane’s is an emerging player in the popular chicken category, a competitive market that includes brands such as McDonald’s Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc.-owned Popeyes and Yum! Brands Inc.’s KFC. The Baton Rouge-based company is thriving financially, reporting sales of $3.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $647 million for the 12 months ending in June. The company also has an operational headquarters in Plano.

The fast-casual restaurant has said it expects to reach annual sales of $10 billion by the end of the decade, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg, having paid dividends totaling $183 million from fiscal years 2020 to 2022. .

“We are completely focused on chicken finger meals,” Raising Cane’s co-CEO AJ Kumaran said in an interview. “That focus allows us to do it better than anyone else.”

Graves opened the first Raising Cane’s in 1996 on the campus of Louisiana State University. A native of Louisiana, he first worked in a California oil refinery and fished for sockeye salmon in Alaska to raise funds for his venture. References from that time exist to a trust called Sokeys LP. Graves also considered naming the restaurant the same name, but instead decided to name it after his dog.

The company expanded to neighboring Texas, which is now its largest market, and can be found in 37 states and four Middle Eastern countries. Unlike some other restaurants, franchise royalties make up only a small portion of sales. Company documents show that as of June, there were only 24 franchised restaurants in the US, earning the company $5.5 million in fees over the past 12 months.

In addition to running the business, Graves starred in two television shows, including Restaurant Recovery, where he helped struggling business owners recover from the effects of the pandemic. Raising Cane’s spent $8.8 million producing the show in 2020 and 2021, according to bond documents.

The company made its debut in the junk-bond market several weeks ago, selling $500 million of high-yield notes with a 9.375% coupon, which was below initial expectations, requiring a yield of up to 10%. Investors in the secondary market also like the bond, which last changed hands at 103.5 cents on the dollar, according to pricing source Trace.

“We saw very strong demand from outside investors,” Kumaran said. “We were oversubscribed in less than 24 hours.”

—Michael Tobin and Tom Maloney for Bloomberg with assistance from Daniela Cirtori-Cortina

