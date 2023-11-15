Chicago’s iconic Christmas market opens for 2023 – NBC Chicago

One of the best holiday markets in the United States opens for the holiday season this week.

Christkindlmarket, Chicago’s famous Christmas market, is opening for November 17 through 2023. The market’s Chicago location, Dealey Plaza, and the market’s Aurora location, will remain open through Dec. 24.

Setup for the Chicago Christkindlmarket in Dealey Plaza underway on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The market’s Wrigleyville location on Gallagher Way will remain open through Dec. 31, according to organizers.

The Chicago Deli Plaza Christmas Market will feature more than 50 vendors and a variety of food, drink and craft vendors, a press release said. Additionally, market-favorite souvenir mugs for 2023, including the individual Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora locations, will be available for purchase at each location.

At the Chicago location this year, too, visitors will have the chance to skip the line — a feature they said they added in response to customer demand, officials said.

According to organizers, customers visiting ChristkindlMarket’s Chicago location this year can purchase a $25 “Weekend Entry Fast Pass,” which grants “priority access” along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector’s item.

Other Christkindlemarket locations

The Wrigleyville location will return to the area next door to Wrigley Field, and will include more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famous ballpark.

The Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursday through Sunday starting Nov. 17, with extended hours as the holiday season progresses.

More information about the holiday market can be found here.

Source: www.nbcchicago.com