Chicago Yoga Studio is a small business with an inclusive, laid-back atmosphere

Chicago (CBS) – It’s Small Business Saturday 2023, a big day to highlight the success of entrepreneurs who started small and are working hard to make it big.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek visited a yoga studio in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, where the atmosphere was cool, calm and inclusive.

“I wanted people who come in to feel like, ‘I’m here. I really like this,’” said Julia Perkins, owner and founder of Studio Yogi.

Coming to Studio Yogi in South Shore, visitors truly feel as if it is “your place.”

Student Daniel Z. Levy said, “It’s friendly, and it feels warm, and the instruction is very calming and soothing.”

That’s the spirit Perkins was going for when she opened her small yoga studio last February. He is not just an entrepreneur. He is a pioneer.

“I don’t understand why we don’t have a yoga studio in our community,” Perkins said. “So I decided we should do this.”

But going from that decision to today’s reality proved difficult.

“I’d never done that before. It was a newbie thing for me,” Perkins said. “I had to find a great financial development person.”

They also received a grant from the City of Chicago’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, which finances commercial and cultural projects in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“They’ve been really supportive of small businesses, really trying to give them collateral to pursue their dream or their business plan,” Perkins said.

But again, some obstacles.

“It was a little challenging,” she said. “We started manufacturing during COVID and so the supply and demand chain, it’s a real thing. We had to make some strategic trade-offs.”

But Perkins didn’t just buy studio space. He dreamed big.

He purchased the entire building near 71st and Bennett to design a “wellness hub”. After working for years as a consultant, the timing was perfect for Perkins.

“I said this is a time in my life that I can move towards this, that I have enough equity accumulated and this building becomes available,” she said. “So, I just jumped in.”

And his students said Studio Yogi is helping move the South Shore forward.

“I’ve been doing yoga since I was 5,” said student Keela Smith. “I’m very grateful to live less than five minutes from my house, where I can come over to invite friends over and it improves some of what we need and what people want.”

“I love how inclusive it is. It feels like a family here,” said fellow student Jhaseri Elmore.

And it’s like family.

“I want it to be a community space,” Perkins said. “I want people to feel they are welcome.”

Perkins had some important advice for people thinking about starting a small business: If they’ve never done it before, talk to people who have to get feedback and suggestions. They should have a great business development person to guide them. And they have a great team, people who are invested in their dream and vision.

