Chicago to move away from school choice, focus on neighborhood schools to fix 'structural racism'

The Chicago Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday that aims to move away from school choice and boost the city’s neighborhood schools to address “long-standing structural racism and socioeconomic inequity.”

“While the strategic plan will be developed in partnership with our entire CPS community, we are focused on students furthest from equity and opportunity,” said Jiannan Shi, Chair of the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education.

He added, “Thus, this moment requires a transformative plan that moves away from a model that emphasizes school choice to one that elevates our neighborhood schools to ensure that every student Have access to high-quality educational experiences.”

According to the resolution passed, the board is considering “moving away from privatization and admissions/enrollment policies and addressing stratification and inequity in CPS and shifting student enrollment away from neighborhood schools.”

Additionally, the board wants to create a model where neighborhood schools are at the center of the education system – serving these schools as “institutional anchors” in the community to ameliorate “ongoing racial and economic inequity and structural disinvestment.” Gives recognition.

The Chicago Board of Education announced Thursday that they have passed a resolution aimed at encouraging the city’s neighborhood schools to rectify past “inequality.” (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While many CPS students choose schools outside their area, the board focuses on improving schools in students’ neighborhoods.

Chicago’s school system currently allows students to apply to the high school of their choice, rather than the traditional zip code model that restricts a student to his or her neighborhood school.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 76% of high school students and 45% of elementary school students choose not to attend their assigned neighborhood schools.

The board explained via press release that the purpose of the resolution is to develop and outline the parameters for their “five-year strategic plan.”

The press release states, “The Board has committed to working in partnership with our CPS communities to ensure that the new plan provides high-quality neighborhood schools while prioritizing our most under-resourced communities. “Will help develop PreK-12 pathways.”

The Chicago Sun-Times further reported that CPS officials do not want to eliminate schools with selective enrollment, such as magnet and charter schools. However, this could happen if the community wishes, as officials plan to facilitate public comment on the issues over the next few months.

CPS parents expressed concern that the move could weaken students’ opportunities to test at selective schools like Walter Payton College Prep, NBC Chicago reports.

As the board develops its strategic plan, it will begin its community engagement and outreach this spring, beginning with a survey about CPS’s facilities master plan.

The CPS board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) on Thursday called the move “a step in the right direction” and “long overdue.”

He further stated that although selective enrollment was intended from the beginning to “desegregate the school district”, it had the opposite effect. He also highlighted a report from the Metropolitan Council that found a decline in the number of black students enrolling in Chicago’s most selective high schools since 2000.

“Now more than ever, we must focus on establishing and strengthening [Career and Technical Education] programming and career pathways, building well-resourced and fully staffed neighborhood schools, allocating resources to expand sustainable community schools, and deepening the selective enrollment process as part of Chicago Public Schools’ comprehensive approach to Correcting and undoing uneven imperfections. A CTU statement said the damage was caused by decades of failed corporate school reforms controlled by the mayor.

In September, CTU President Stacey Davis Gates defended sending him Despite his previous rhetoric that school choice was racist, the son enrolled in a private school.

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacey Davis Gates speaks before a march demanding the removal of police officers from schools in Chicago, Illinois, US, on June 24, 2020. (Reuters/Max Hermann)

The Illinois Policy Institute (IPI), a think-tank dedicated to analyzing policy decisions in the Prairie State, is tracking the board’s efforts in shaping Chicago’s education system.

“The Chicago Teachers Union and their supporters in the school board are likely laying the groundwork for a move away from public charters, selective enrollment, and magnet schools — shortly after they ended Illinois’ only private school choice program. “This plan is one of the city’s best ways to help Black and Latino families build stronger educational pathways for their children,” Matt Paprocki, president and CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute, told Fox News Digital. Will destroy.”

He added, “The schools provide a haven for failing poor and minority families and Chicago Public Schools neighborhood schools. By pursuing this proposal through our partners on the School Board, CTU reaffirms that they care more about power and control than the best interests of students. The implications of this are cruel for low-income families who can afford no other option.”

