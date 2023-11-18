Chicago Heavyweights Talk the Low, Hard Politics of the Office Market

For a moment, it seemed as if J. Michael Drew was going to go on the attack.

The founder of Chicago-based Structured Development — which has built many of Lincoln Park’s largest projects since starting the firm 21 years ago — accepted the honor from Chicago trade group Lincoln Park Builders, recognizing his contributions to the neighborhood Was.

In front of an audience of hundreds of other real estate professionals at the Theater on the Lake building on the shore of Lincoln Park, Drew waved off the standard thanks and well wishes. He immediately joined his concerns with city policy proposals moving rapidly through government channels under newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“In today’s conversation, development is blamed for high taxes, unaffordable rents, displacement of residents, and neighborhood plundering,” Drew said. “It has been cited as a primary contributor to today’s growing wealth inequality.”

An increased Chicago transfer tax on properties sold for $1 million or more — a measure the City Council sent to voters to decide in the March election — topped the list of problems he acknowledged. This is a matter of concern for the industry. And for a moment, it looked like Drew was getting ready to unload on Johnson and his ideas.

“The real estate industry can no longer be reactionary to initiatives like this,” Drew said.

He then highlighted points of contention between real estate and Chicago’s increasingly powerful progressive political machine, to point out that the industry has opportunities to empathize with the economic problems of Johnson and the residents who support the transfer tax. , as well as other recent policy proposals from business. The community has protested.

Developers should focus on how they can compromise with those who are often considered the industry’s political rivals and prove that real estate should not be vilified, Drew said.

Be an active part of addressing (Chicago’s) issues, emphasizing input and collaboration with policymakers rather than confrontation, providing financial data to support the state of the industry and its contribution to the economy and today’s social Find alternative ways to fund equity challenges,” Drew said. “Change the conversation with the development community about the problem and reframe it as part of the solution. “The future of the city and its neighborhoods may depend on new and better ways to send messages and respond to the challenges ahead.”

The speech set the tone for the evening as a panel of real estate professionals highlighted Chicago as the nation’s leader in the amount of distressed commercial real estate debt of any city, among other challenges facing the market amid the unprecedented crisis. Discussed the situation. The rise in interest rates has led to a decline in property values ​​in the office sector and across all asset classes.

Moderated by longtime Chicago-based developer Steve Fifield — who helped create the 727 West Madison apartments, which recently secured $232 million from Zara founder Amancio Ortega — the panel was highlighted by R2 Company principal Matt Garrison. it was done. His Chicago-based firm is working to close the purchase of the 41-story office tower at 150 North Michigan Avenue at a steep discount to more than $150 million, which seller CBRE Investment Management has been paying to buy and upgrade the property since its acquisition in 2017. Was engaged in doing. ,

J. Michael Drew

Lenders on office buildings that are at least 80 percent leased and generating some revenue are willing to extend loans, Garrison said, but capital from commercial mortgage-backed security lenders for office acquisitions is “basically non-existent.” Is”.

And, he said, it would take a difficult path to reset values.

“This is going to cause price discovery. This is true value discovery like you don’t typically see in real estate markets. This is forced liquidation, this is a forced sellers’ market. And we’re going to find out what the price really is in a market of forced sellers with no capital markets. So this is a crisis,” Garrison said.

After the panel he told the real deal Office pricing has changed so rapidly that “if this were the stock market, they’d shut it down.”

Panelist Frank Campese of Chicago-based multifamily landlord JAB Real Estate, along with Corey Oliver, who runs the multifamily firm Strengths in Management, which owns rentals on the South and West Sides, said they see multifamily cap rates moving in different directions. I am experiencing growth. Nature of property owned by them.

“You should kiss (Essex Realty Group’s) Jim Darrow or (Marcus & Millichap’s) Kyle Stengel on the lips if they can get you a top rate of 6 percent,” Campese said. “We’re probably at 6.25, or 6.5, so not pretty.”

However, rent growth has been strong recently, Campese said. He attributed the trend to the city’s implementation of a new affordable requirement ordinance in 2021, which orders developers to dedicate at least 20 percent of units in new rental projects as affordable housing. This is slowing new development and thus supply, Campese said, meaning rents have more room to rise than in previous situations.

But JAB’s focus on established downtown neighborhoods like Lincoln Park makes it a different story than the portfolio of properties it manages in communities considered historically disinvested. The firm began buying properties at rates as high as 12 and 10 percent, while prices for properties in the south and west have recently risen to 7 and 8 percent, in some cases due to investors from outside the state. He said Oliver argues that the prices paid are too high.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunity in South Shore, Woodlawn, Bronzeville, Auburn Gresham, because some of these people who have come into speculation are going to start losing their assets over the next 18 months,” Oliver said.

Source: therealdeal.com