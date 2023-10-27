Chevron’s third quarter profit declined, shares fell due to low earnings.

A Chevron gas station in Houston, Texas on December 05, 2022.

Brandon Bell | getty images

Chevron posted third-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, sending its stock price down in premarket trading.

Oil company earnings fell from a record high a year ago due to lower crude oil prices and higher refining and chemical profits due to higher costs. The results remain strong by historical standards but are significantly better than year-ago levels.

The company earned $6.5 billion, or $3.48 per share, compared with $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted profit was $3.05 per share, compared with analysts’ expectations of $3.75 per share, according to LSEG data.

Shares fell slightly to $153.65 in premarket trading.

The results come after Chevron agreed to buy US Hess for $53 billion to expand its shale and deepwater oil production. The Hess deal was the latest in a series of purchases.

Chevron has spent heavily in recent months to expand its oil and gas reserves and build its low-carbon business. In addition to Hess, it acquired shale oil and gas producer PDC Energy and hydrogen storage firm ACES Delta.

The earnings decline came as the company warned that maintenance at its oil and gas production and refining businesses would impact results.

Profit from oil and gas pumping fell nearly 38% to $5.76 billion in the quarter, from $9.3 billion a year earlier. But upon the acquisition of PDC Energy the volume increased to 3.1 million barrels of oil and gas per day (boed). A year ago it had pumped 3.0 million boe.

Oil prices have recently recovered after a mid-year decline as supply shortages lifted crude oil prices.

Its refining business made an operating profit of $1.68 billion, down from $2.53 billion a year earlier. Profits from its US refining business were offset by weakness overseas, where margins and inputs declined.

Source: www.cnbc.com