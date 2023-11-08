Chevron: Time to Get Greedy (Rating Upgrade)

mario tama

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) sold off after the energy producer announced in October the acquisition of independent energy company Hess (HES). I believe investors are overreacting to this deal (which is good for Chevron) and the company’s third quarter results were also quite good. In my opinion, recent OPEC+ oil supply cuts represent significant tailwinds for energy markets and should support energy product pricing.

Chevron’s Q3’23 earnings card showed strong free cash flow that was supported by a strong pricing environment and strong demand in end markets. Considering that investors are overreacting to the Chevron-Hess deal and that Chevron shares are now more attractively valued, I believe the risk profile is similar for dividend and non-dividend investors. Is attractive in appearance.

previous rating

Before OPEC+ countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia cut their supply by the end of the year, I rated Chevron a sell due to the possibility of an earnings slowdown: Don’t buy into an earnings contraction.

However, Saudi Arabia and Russia have just confirmed they will extend voluntary production cuts through the end of the year which should support petroleum prices. Strong free cash flow in Q3’23 and the market’s apparent overreaction to the Hess deal means the risk profile has improved significantly.

Investors are overreacting to cash flow-boosting Chevron-Hess deal

Chevron announced in October that it would acquire independent energy company Hess in a $53B deal, paying $171 per share over its latest acquisition target (representing a premium of 10%). Including assumed debt, the entire deal is worth $60B. Chevron is buying Hess to strengthen its shale assets because the energy firm has a particularly strong position in the Bakken Basin in North Dakota that complements Chevron’s existing shale asset footprint in the Permian.

Chevron is also gaining access to the lucrative Guiana oil project off the coast of South America: Chevron will have a 30% stake in the project (which is equivalent to 11 billion barrels of oil) after the conclusion of the transaction, allowing the company to Increase your production as well as your free cash flow in the years to come. The Chevron-Hess deal was the second such deal in a short time as Exxon Mobil (XOM) also acquired a shale-focused energy company: In October, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. was acquired by Exxon Mobil for $58B.

The Hess deal is strategically and financially favorable for Chevron as it boosts the company’s free cash flow prospects, increases the firm’s shale production output by 40% and results in significant synergies that improve Chevron’s profitability. Is. The transaction is expected to be cash flow accretive through fiscal 2025 and Chevron said the deal will also have a favorable impact on the dividend.

Source: Chevron

Subject to approval by Chevron’s board of directors, the energy producer will seek an 8% increase in the dividend in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which would imply an annual dividend of $6.52 per share. Since Chevron’s share price collapsed after the deal was announced and fell to just $147, the forward dividend yield would be 4.4%. The current dividend is $1.51 per share quarterly and has grown steadily over time…

Chevron is now a capital return play

The acquisition of Hess is aimed at improving Chevron’s position in the shale business where the energy company has so far focused primarily on its Permian production growth. At its core, Chevron is a capital return play that not only pays a nice dividend, but is very free cash flow-profitable even without energy producer Hess. Chevron reported $5.0B of free cash flow in the third quarter and the energy firm returns a ton of its free cash flow to shareholders in dividends and stock buybacks: Total shareholder cash returns in Q3’23 were $6.2B, including $3.4B . Stock buyback.

Source: Chevron

The Hess acquisition is expected to accelerate Chevron’s profitability as well as free cash flow growth. Chevron expects its free cash flow to double by fiscal 2027, as the company projects it will generate $1.0B in synergy (in corporate and G&A) on an annual basis in the future.

Source: Chevron

Chevron’s valuation is now cheap

Chevron’s earnings potential is now attractively valued following the decline in the company’s share price following the announcement of the Hess deal and I believe investors, particularly those focused on dividend income, , working with a drop-of-drop opportunity here.

Chevron is expected to generate $14.27 per share in EPS next year, which means the P/E ratio will be 10.3x based on fiscal 2024 earnings. Shares recently fell to a 1-year low and currently have a 10% earnings yield. For reference, Exxon Mobil is trading at a P/E ratio of 11.4X. I recently upgraded Exxon Mobil due to its Pioneer Natural Resources acquisition and doubling of its production in the Permian Basin: Why the Pioneer Deal is a Game-Changer.

Risk with Chevron

The biggest risk for Chevron, as I noted last time, was the possibility of an earnings slowdown related to weakness in the petroleum markets. However, the Chevron-Hess deal has changed the picture dramatically, as have confirmed production cuts by OPEC+ countries. While declining petroleum prices always represent an earnings and free cash flow risk for producers, the Hess acquisition is adding new cash flow and earnings growth to Chevron. Therefore, I believe the risks associated with Chevron have reduced following the acquisition announcement.

final thoughts

In my opinion, the market has overreacted to Chevron’s acquisition of Hess because the addition of new shale assets is beneficial to Chevron and its shareholders. The company also expects the transaction to be cash flow-accretive in FY2025 and the firm has already guided for a significant increase in its distributions in Q1’24. The 30% stake in the Guyana project is a key asset of the transaction and the potential of $1.0B in synergy effects makes the earning potential even more attractive. Chevron shares are undervalued following the price decline and I believe the risk profile is now favorable for (dividend) investors!

