By Ron Busso

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Chevron is negotiating contracts to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe for up to 15 years as buyers expect the region to remain dependent on imports for longer than before. An executive at the American oil and gas company said.

The new willingness of buyers to agree long-term supply deals comes after several European governments rolled back some green policies, citing high costs and economic concerns.

European imports of the super-chilled fuel surged after Russia halted pipeline gas exports in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Buyers initially sought short-term LNG supplies of up to 5 years due to market uncertainty and countries’ ambitions to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

But that has changed as the focus has shifted to ensuring energy supplies, Colin Parfitt, head of Chevron’s trading, shipping and pipeline operations, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Over the past 18 months there has been an evolution from short-term and spot supply deals to long-term commitments,” Parfitt said.

“After Russia-Ukraine, our initial thoughts coming out of Europe were that ‘we only want LNG for a short period of time because of the energy transition.’ There are people willing to sign, it has been increased,” Parfitt said.

“European clients want medium-term deals of up to 15 years and we are working on some commercial deals.”

Last month, Shell and TotalEnergies agreed two separate 27-year LNG supply deals to Europe with Qatar, one of the world’s top producers.

Chevron will supply most of the LNG from the United States, which has become a major LNG exporter following the shale boom in recent years.

US LNG exports reached the second-highest level on record in October, while Europe remained a major buyer.

Parfitt said that in the short term the European market is seeing good supply ahead of winter.

“In the short term European gas supply looks good, it’s soft compared to last year, but if you get a cold snap in Europe, a cold snap in Asia then there’s a risk of volatility, with supply as well. “Geopolitics are also at risk.” (Reporting by Ron Bosso; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

