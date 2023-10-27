Chevron and Exxon’s latest purchases could usher in a new era of oil megamergers

Chevron and Exxon announced new acquisitions this month, and industry watchers say this could be the start of more multibillion megadeals to come.

“The big-money acquisition of Hess by Chevron and Hess accelerates the trend of consolidation and big-money deals,” Rystad Energy said in a note.

Marathon Petroleum’s oil refinery in Anacortes, Washington.

David Ryder | reuters

Energy heavyweights Chevron and Exxon Mobil announced shiny new acquisitions this month — and some industry watchers say it could be the start of more multibillion megadeals to come.

Chevron said Monday it was buying out Hess for $53 billion in stock, allowing Chevron to take a 30% stake in Guyana’s Stabroek block – which is estimated to contain about 11 billion barrels of oil.

The announcement comes just weeks after Exxon Mobil announced the purchase of shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in an all-stock deal. While it is Exxon’s biggest deal since its acquisition of Mobil, the merger would also double the oil giant’s production volume in the Permian Basin, the largest US oil field.

“Chevron’s big-money acquisition of Hess accelerates the trend of consolidation and big-money deals,” energy consultant Rystad Energy said in a note.

Although the Chevron acquisition is a continuation of the story started by the Exxon-Pioneer deal, its motivation and impact are slightly different, the note said.

Exxon is expanding its main operations in the Permian Basin, while Chevron has decided to expand where it does not yet have existing assets: the Guyana and Bakken shale.

These megadeals are just the prelude to the bigger investment wave I expect in the coming years.

bob mcneally

Chairman of Rapidan Energy Group

Kpler economist Reed Ianson said the Exxon-Pioneer deal is “probably a little less risky” than the Chevron-Hess deal.

Exxon will see more immediate returns and Pioneer alone will add 711,000 barrels per day, he said, comparing it with only 386,000 barrels per day from Hess.

“However, a Chevron acquisition is more likely given the potential for future production growth out of Guyana,” he said.

That said, both Exxon and Chevron’s megadeals are indicative of a larger, broader ambition.

Both oil giants plan to continue investing in the fossil fuel as demand for crude remains strong, especially amid a reduction in global supply due to years of underinvestment.

The past year has focused on consolidation in the North American shale sector, particularly in the Permian Basin where large exploration and production (E&P) have acquired smaller operations to increase drilling inventory and boost free cash flow. “Swallowed up,” Rystad senior shale analyst Matthew Bernstein told CNBC.

The silhouette of a Permian Basin pumpjack, taken at dusk north of Midland, Texas, US, in late 2019.

Richard Eden Via Getty Images

The upstream segment of the oil and gas industry refers to the discovery of oil or gas reserves as well as the extraction and production of those materials.

The Permian Basin is a shale patch located between Texas and Mexico that has seen several deals this year.

“These megadeals are a prelude to the larger investment wave I expect in the coming years,” Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, told CNBC via email. With Exxon deepening its presence in the US shale sector and Chevron eyeing Guyana, the two deals will remove any hesitations in the broader oil industry and create greater confidence in investing in oil and gas, McNally added. .

“These deals signal oil’s transition from a multi-year bearish trend that began in 2014 to a multi-year bullish trend that should last well into the decade,” he estimates.

The deals by the two major publicly traded oil companies appear to confirm that demand for crude will remain strong for a long time, said Andrew Woods, industrial analyst at Mintech.

Dan Pickering, founder of Pickering Energy Partners, echoed similar sentiments, saying both energy giants believe oil demand has not yet peaked.

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency reported that demand for oil, coal and natural gas will peak before the end of the decade, due to rising clean energy technologies.

See the list…

Oil prices year by year

Peak oil demand refers to the time when global crude oil demand reaches its highest level, followed by a permanent decline. This would theoretically reduce the need for investment in crude oil projects as other energy sources would be given priority.

“We are clearly entering a period of consolidation,” Pickering said. He said the oil industry will not just see megadeals, but also a number of “equal mergers” between small or medium-sized companies with similar market capitalisations. $3 billion to $30 billion.

Pickering said investors are not currently looking for volume growth, but prefer capital discipline – moving from a focus on production volume to a focus on financial value.

“Instead of striving to increase production or cash flow, companies are now combining to gain scale, reduce costs and increase earnings and cash flow without meaningful incremental volume,” he said.

Source: www.cnbc.com