November 26 – Grand Forks – Grand Forks’ two examples of mid-20th century architectural history are formally recognized as the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

UND’s Chester Fritz Auditorium and the Baukol Historic District were added to the National Register this month after applications from the city Historic Preservation Commission and the State Historical Society were approved by the National Register, run by the National Park Service.

The process of adding things to the National Register can take months to years. Research and a lengthy application must be submitted to the Register for consideration. In August, the Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission voted to recommend adding both the Chester Fritz Auditorium and the Bowcool Historic District to the list.

For potential entries, the Historic Preservation Commission considers projects that will preserve the history of Grand Forks. The commission then makes the nomination and sends it to the State Historical Society, which coordinates all North Dakota nominations.

“We were funded to do a National Register nomination for the Chester Fritz Auditorium and the Bowcool Historic District,” said Susan Carraher, coordinator of the Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission. “Each year our commission considers projects that are relevant to preserving the history of Grand Forks and these two were part of our grant application.”

Chester Fritz Auditorium was built in 1972 as a performing arts venue for UND. In its more than 50 years of existence, it has hosted a wide variety of performances, from UND’s orchestra to Johnny Cash. The auditorium’s closest counterparts for size and acoustic quality are Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis and Winnipeg’s Centennial Concert Hall, which were built between the 1960s and 1970s.

The auditorium was designed by architect Myron Denbrook, of Grand Forks Wells, Denbrook & Adams Inc. Denbrock also consulted with Robert. C. Coffin & Associates, now Avant Acoustics, will design the auditorium’s acoustics. This was one of the early projects of that firm.

Carraher said, “The building itself has significant architectural integrity; it looks exactly as it did when it was built.” “It’s part of the fabric of the campus, and part of the campus is already part of a historic district.”

Carla Mongien-Stewart, UND’s vice president for finance and operations, said it is appropriate for Chester Fritz Auditorium to be included on the National Historic Register.

“We are excited to be able to continue using the auditorium as a premier arts venue for the region,” he said. “Additionally, we are looking to make some updates to the lobby area this year as it continues to be an important space for UND.”

The lobby looks exactly as it did when the auditorium’s first concert was held on October 12, 1972, when the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and Philharmonic Choir performed. According to the Register application, the biggest changes were replacing worn-out carpet and “updating the dominant monochromatic color palette of the 1970s to make it more friendly to today’s visitors”.

But the auditorium was designed with the unknown future of the performing arts in mind.

A souvenir booklet from the time of the building’s opening read, “It is impossible to predict the exact nature of all activities taking place at the auditorium in the coming years because the performing arts are dynamic.” “They’re different from yesterday. They’ll change tomorrow.”

The application cites the foresight of the auditorium’s design as why the building has been in continuous use for over 50 years.

The Baucol Historic District consists of approximately two blocks of homes between North Third and North Fourth Streets next to the Riverside Neighborhood Historic District.

This neighborhood is notable because it contains some of Grand Forks’ earliest examples of post-war housing and is evidence of a new form of home ownership becoming popular across the country after World War II. The Baukol District is also an early example of housing that followed the Federal Housing Administration’s effort to build housing for veterans returning from World War II.

“It was the first time (in Grand Forks) that we could see that a contractor-slash-developer was building a neighborhood and it was very different from what was going on nationally with early post-war development. There was clearly a connection where a lot of returning soldiers were coming in and they needed a place to stay,” Carraher said. “We could then see that it was a veteran neighborhood and we could tie it in with the 1950 census. We claim it to be Grand Forks’ first baby boom neighborhood.”

These houses are representative of the simplified, single-section architecture that was becoming popular in American homes in the post-war period. All homes are single-family and less than 1,200 square feet, including ranch, plain residential, hipped box roof, Colonial Revival and other styles popular in the mid-20th century.

Before World War II, neighborhoods were often created by an individual purchasing a lot and building a house. The Baukol District represents a new form of home construction where a developer or contractor will buy lots, build homes and sell them to people.

“The first 22 to 26 homes (built) followed this strict criteria of home size and home cost because the government was subsidizing (their construction),” Carraher said. “And then the rest of the houses in the neighborhood mark this kind of transition from very early GI Bill-funded mortgages to this (later mid-century) style.”

As part of the process to determine entries, the Historic Preservation Commission surveyed all single-family homes in Grand Forks built between 1945 and 1970. The usual threshold for eligibility for historic preservation is that a property must be at least 50 years old. This means that any property built before 1973 is old enough to be considered historic.

Most of the houses in the Baukol district were built between 1946 and 1962 and contain many aspects of post-war and mid-century housing, including fallout shelters. The district also contains some of Grand Forks’ early examples of the ranch-style suburban homes that were becoming popular at the time.

The Chester Fritz Auditorium is a well-preserved example of the post-modernist movement in architecture. The building also reminds us of the day it was opened 52 years ago. Additionally, the area surrounding the auditorium has not changed much since the building construction boom at UND following World War II, making it a prime candidate for inclusion on the National Register.

Now that they have been added to the list, they will now be eligible for grants and funding through historic preservation programs. Being added to the list does not mean that the property cannot be changed or sold, and it provides prestige and protection for property owners, according to the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Lorna Meidinger, chief historic preservationist for the State Historical Society, said, “Life for the average American changed dramatically after World War II, from technological advances to changes in society and morality that began to be reflected in the built environment.” “It was really a huge period of change.”

