‘Chessmaster’ Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was the real winner of the OpenAI debacle, says Wedbush analyst.

According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was the real winner of the OpenAI chaos.

The tech giant’s share price hit an all-time high on Monday after Nadella said Microsoft would hire Sam Altman.

Altman has rejoined OpenAI but has been treated by Nadella like a “chess master,” Ives said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella won over the OpenAI fiasco this week – while the ChatGPT developer’s board behaved like “little children”, according to Dan Ives.

The Wedbush analyst said on Wednesday that Nadella had adopted a “poker move for the ages” with his handling of Altman’s dramatic ouster. In a wild span of four days, Altman was fired by OpenAI’s board on Friday, hired by Microsoft late Sunday night, and then returned to OpenAI on Tuesday.

“The golden child, Altman, is finally really in Microsoft’s hands,” Ives told CNBC. “The way they played it was Nadella’s poker move for the ages. The way it played, in the context of the OpenAI board you had little kids playing checkers at the kids’ table, and then the chess master came in “

“It’s an arms race…and right now they’re sipping champagne in Redmond because of the way Nadella has played it,” he said.

Microsoft’s share price hit an all-time high on Monday after Nadella announced Altman was joining the tech giant, and it remains above that level despite OpenAI’s subsequent dramatic reversal.

The company’s shares are now up 58% year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data, giving Microsoft a market capitalization of more than $2.8 trillion. Rivals Alphabet and Amazon have made similar stock-price gains, fueled by investors’ desire for exposure to AI.

While Ives saw the chaos at OpenAI as a clear victory for Microsoft, others believe the tech giant’s hand has been weakened by this week’s events.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said Monday that by strengthening his relationship with Altman, Nadella has opened his company up to more risks.

“It could have been worse, but it is still a disaster for everyone directly involved,” he wrote in a letter. post on x, “We’re not at the end of this story. But there don’t seem to be many ways for Microsoft to get better in the short term. And in fact it’s hard to see how in the long term it could be even better than expected from them and OpenAI in the past.” week Friday morning.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com