NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chemical peel market is expected to receive US$3,350.6 million Market value estimated by 2034 US$2,263.3 million In 2024. It is expected to expand at CAGR 4.4% Over the assessment period between 2024 and 2034.

Chemical peels are traditional methods of skin rejuvenation and constitute a separate category of treatments. They have a chemical, histological, toxicological and clinical basis and are adaptable as well as efficient. Depending on the chemistry and application technique employed, the action of any peel penetrates the skin either directly or indirectly and to varying depths.

The chemical peels market will expand during the forecast period due to the expansion of medical tourism. The demand for services such as facial aesthetics and chemical peels is being driven by several factors. These factors include the availability of affordable, high-quality treatments, the presence of highly competent and renowned surgeons, and better medical infrastructure and doctors in emerging countries.

The increasing awareness about skin care and aesthetics across the globe is expected to boost the market. In every area, women are more likely to experience problems with acne, pigmentation, and wrinkles than men. Therefore, they form a significant part of their customers. Although women experience skin rashes more often than men, men usually experience severe skin rashes.

Some of the factors driving the market include rising disposable income and growing self-consciousness about one’s appearance. The cosmetic products market was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth rate of the industry decreased. Due to labor shortage, cosmetic manufacturers were forced to halt their production units, causing disruption in the supply chain.

Key Findings from the Chemical Peel Market Study:

India is expected to grow with promising CAGR 3.4% Throughout the launch period.

Throughout the launch period. with a portion of 88.2% In the North America chemical peel business expected in 2023, the United States currently dominates the region.

In the North America chemical peel business expected in 2023, the United States currently dominates the region. United Kingdom chemical peel industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% Over the assessment period from 2024 to 2034.

Over the assessment period from 2024 to 2034. China’s chemical peel business set to demonstrate CAGR 4.2% During the assessment period.

During the assessment period. Demand for chemical peels in Japan is expected to grow at a steady CAGR 4.0% During the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

During the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Surface peels expected to see high growth at CAGR 4.7% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. In terms of product, the market share of glycolic peels was 40.0% In 2023.

“Growing medical tourism, as well as increasing new and innovative product launches, are set to boost chemical peel sales worldwide.”“They say Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Chemical Peel Market Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers are turning to innovative and innovative chemical peels to meet consumer demands. Therefore, brand promotion takes place on a parallel path. Many major players primarily rely on a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions and collaborations.

For example,

In 2020, SkinCeuticals introduces its revolutionary Smart Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) Peel System. It provides comfort to the consumer after peeling. It also includes a patented post-peel restorative mask.

SkinCeuticals introduces its revolutionary Smart Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) Peel System. It provides comfort to the consumer after peeling. It also includes a patented post-peel restorative mask. In 2021, Sorella Apothecary launches its collection of four chemical peels to target different skin problems.

Sorella Apothecary launches its collection of four chemical peels to target different skin problems. In December 2020, An agreement was signed by L’ORÉAL to acquire Japan-based skin care company Takami.

An agreement was signed by L’ORÉAL to acquire Japan-based skin care company Takami. In January 2020, A strategic relationship was announced between Verily and L’ORÉAL to promote precision skin health.

Gain More Valuable Insights in the Chemical Peel Market Study

Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a unique perspective and actionable insights on the chemical peel industry in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessments from 2019 to 2023 and projections from 2024 to 2034. The global Chemical Peel market has been segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on type (superficial peel, medium peel, and deep peel), product (beta peel, glycolic peel, lactic peel, pigment balancing peel, TCA peel, and resorcinol peel), indication (pigmentation disorders (lentigines). Ephelides , melasma), inflammatory disorders (acne, rosacea), scars, chronaging (superficial and medium-depth rhytides), and pre-cancerous lesions (actinic keratosis), and end-users (ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, dermatology clinics , Salon, and others), in seven major regions of the world.

Top Leading Companies in the Chemical Peel Market:

image skin care LaserMed, Merz Pharma Allergan glytone La Roche Poy Laboratory Obviline Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products galderma Valiant johnson and johnson loreal Teoxane Topix Pharmaceutical, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive. Co. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetic USA, Inc. Teoxane SA Image International Manufacturing LLC.

Chemical Peel Market Outlook by Category

by type:

surface peel

medium peel

deep peel

By Product:

Beta Peel

glycolic peel

lactic peel

pigment balancing peel

tca peel

resorcinol peel

Hint by:

pigment disorder lentigines ephelids melasma

inflammatory disorders

chronoaging Superficial and medium-depth rhytides

precancerous lesions

By end-user:

Ambulatory Surgery Center

hospital

Dermatology Clinic

salon

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

east asia

oceania

Middle East and Africa

