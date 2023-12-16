Chelsea fan survey results: The club is going badly, Pochettino needs time, transfer not the answer, not for Mourinho

With every disappointing result, Chelsea’s fans become more and more disappointed.

The final whistle has been heard on more than one occasion this season and after the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United earlier this month, a large contingent at the end made their displeasure known to the players. You can also often hear slogans in support of the club’s former owner Roman Abramovich.

His anger is understandable. Last season, Chelsea experienced their worst Premier League campaign to date, finishing with their lowest number of points (44) and goals (38) since the competition began in 1992. They finished 12th, failing to qualify for European club competition. For the second time in this century. They also exited both domestic cup competitions in the third round, and while their Champions League challenge provided some joy, it ended with a 4–0 aggregate score by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

Perhaps this was somewhat forgivable, given that this was the first season under ownership of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake consortium and so much changed in a short period of time. Many players have come and gone, as well as staff. Head coaches Thomas Tuchel, who was in charge at the time of the takeover, and Graham Potter were sacked within seven months.

Under summer appointment Mauricio Pochettino, this 2023-24 campaign should have been different, but as we reached its halfway point, Chelsea dropped back to 12th. And with a seven-point gap on seventh-placed Newcastle United after 16 matches, their prospects of getting back onto the European stage next season look bleak after finishing midway through the league.

The discussion about what is going wrong is intensifying. so athletic conducted another fan poll to find out what supporters are thinking on a number of key issues, from Bohly-Clearlake’s ownership to the club’s transfer business and the future of their Stamford Bridge stadium.

Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge earlier this season (Sean Botterill/Getty Images)

Thousands of you answered the questions we asked and the findings are sobering.

The message is clear that people hold the owners responsible for Chelsea’s current plight, while Pochettino should be encouraged by the support he has received.

Here are the results of our survey…

The decline in form over the past 18 months is the worst experienced by Chelsea fans in more than 30 years. Given that this period is post-acquisition through May 2022, asking about ownership was the only place for us to start.

Boehly-Clearlake has been very busy, spending over £1 billion on new players and overseeing a massive overhaul of the way the club operates. Upon arrival, he was not very impressed with how Abramovich operated, despite Chelsea winning 19 major trophies under his leadership since 2003.

But when we asked whether fans were happy with the way Chelsea are now being run, 78.6 percent of voters declared they were dissatisfied (49.5 percent) or very dissatisfied (29.1 percent). Only 1.8 percent said they were very satisfied.

It is still relatively early days for the regime and those in charge of the club feel that with time, things will improve. Chelsea have not had much luck in fixtures and the injury record to key players has been a major hindrance.

But the worry is that most Chelsea followers have already lost faith in the owners’ ability to oversee the surge.

When asked if they trusted them to make the best call about changing things, 52.3 percent said no, with only 19.4 percent answering yes.

There are many aspects to leading a team to victory (or defeat) on a regular basis. So when something goes wrong on the pitch, the finger of blame can be pointed in many directions.

Chelsea’s fall from grace has been particularly spectacular. Under Tuchel in the early months of last year, after Abramovich was ousted by the UK government in connection with the invasion of his Russian homeland Ukraine, they reached both domestic cup finals and, as reigning European champions, Won the Club World Cup. for the first time. There was also a respectable, albeit third-place, finish in the Premier League.

A year and a half later, there is an almost entirely new squad, many of whom were signed following the appointment of co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart. Both of them, along with co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields, were brought in to improve the club’s transfer business. Meanwhile, Pochettino has had a full pre-season to prepare following his appointment at the end of May and he regularly spends a full week in training to work on things due to the failure of his predecessors to secure European football. Enjoying the rare advantage of.

When we asked who fans feel most responsible for the current malaise, owners received 63.3 percent of the vote, with sporting directors (18.3) and players (10.5) slightly behind. Pochettino would be happy with just 1.7 percent.

What happened when Abramovich was effectively forced to sell Chelsea should not be underestimated. This was unprecedented in English football, especially for a club of their size.

Losing the most successful owner in its history, although some of his dealings are now coming under Premier League scrutiny after the new owners flagged issues with past reporting of financial accounts, was a bitter blow.

Chelsea were prevented from conducting any business while operating under restrictions between March and May last year. This had a negative impact on finances, commercial, player contracts and signings. This meant that Abramovich’s American successors would have to play catch-up in a game to which they were new.

It is noteworthy that 84.7 percent of the respondents believed that the impact of Abramovich’s departure has been bigger than initially expected.

It is worth underlining that the mood is not entirely gloomy and depressing. While fans of rival clubs are enjoying the slump, Chelsea do not see this phase lasting much longer.

As the next chart shows, more than half (50.9 percent) of voters still think their club will recover soon.

Another indication of this is how they view Chelsea in comparison to another struggling giant of recent times, Manchester United. Even though they have not beaten United in the Premier League since November 2017 and are six places and eight points below them in the current table, 61.3 percent of voters see Chelsea as the more likely of the two clubs to return to the top.

But with those 19 pieces of major silverware, Chelsea have been the most successful English club for the past two decades, although Manchester City (who have 18 players at this week’s Club World Cup) will surely overtake them soon. Is.

Chelsea supporters will not accept a drop in standards after Abramovich. With regard to challenging for trophies, 63 percent said they still expect the club to do so under new owners.

Keeping with this theme, while Chelsea are not going to be in the title race for the second consecutive season, there is confidence that will happen again within two to three years (51.4 percent). Notably, almost all respondents (96.5 per cent) are already resigned to the pace being phased out once again in 2024-25.

In terms of what can be salvaged from Pochettino’s first season, a top 10 finish (53 percent) comes out on top. It is perhaps little surprise that there is not more of a cup run (16.5 per cent), given Chelsea host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday and then are at home again to the Championship side with Preston. In the FA Cup third round on 6 January. The team’s inconsistency fits the description of how critics view the ‘Cup side’.

Venture onto social media in recent weeks and you’ll see a growing number of Chelsea followers complaining about Pochettino. Some already want the former manager of London rivals Tottenham sacked. However, such strong sentiment is not reflected in our survey, where 58.8 percent believe it is too early to judge Argentina based on four months of football.

The current regime got rid of Tuchel and successor Potter last season when they did not meet the requirements, but clearly, 79.5 per cent of voters want Pochettino to be given more time and the chance to remain in the role . Only 3.1 percent are against.

Potter’s hopes of remaining as coach were harmed when the home crowd turned against him during matches. His dismissal was not just because of the results. The football in the show was disappointing. Pochettino seems to have made improvements in this regard, with 72.7 percent of people feeling that Chelsea’s play has improved under his leadership.

Should Chelsea decide to move on from Pochettino at some point, the one man our voters don’t want to see succeed him is Jose Mourinho.

His contract at Italian club Roma expires at the end of this season and the Portuguese’s increased availability could be seen as an attractive opportunity. The now 60-year-old is regarded by many as the best manager/head coach in Chelsea’s history, having led them to the Premier League three times in his two tenures (2004–07, 2013–15), but most people say 68.2 per That they do not want a third Mourinho era.

With the winter transfer window barely two weeks away, it is expected that Chelsea will be looking to spend once again.

After last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Everton, Pochettino revealed he wanted more players, although he played down the rhetoric in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s visit of Sheffield United.

Surprisingly, the majority of respondents (54.5 percent) do not believe that more new faces at the helm of all club business over the last three windows have been the key to improving form and results.

Our readers have made it clear who they consider to be the priority should Chelsea move on the market in the new year. Nicholas Jackson and Armando Broza have difficulty leading the line at times, with 80.9 percent wanting to see a new centre-forward in another position.

The owners’ failure to purchase a top-class striker is probably why 53 percent of voters feel they have not done a good job of making transfers.

It has been an extraordinary amount of spending, breaking Premier League records for the total amount spent in one window and on one individual (Enzo Fernandez in January, then Moises Caicedo in August). Nevertheless, 40.4 per cent believe he has done well, even if performances on the pitch have not yet reflected this.

One of the new practices brought in by the owners is to give contracts to players for seven and eight years. This partly helps clubs to spread their transfer fees over a longer period to help them comply with financial fair play rules, although European football’s governing bodies UEFA and the Premier League both require accounting as such. The rules have been changed to maximize refinement. The practice is known, in five years.

The hierarchy also sees this policy as helping to protect players as well as negating the need to renegotiate with agents every few years on contract extensions, thereby saving Chelsea money in the long run. Is.

However, 54.1 percent believe the club made a mistake.

Perhaps the most important thing that the owners need to get right during their tenure, above all else, has to do with the stadium.

Stamford Bridge is now the ninth largest ground by capacity in the Premier League and the club are considering what to do next.

The issue is very complex and indeed it would be easier to build a stadium elsewhere while games continue to be played at Chelsea’s traditional west London home, then move to the new stadium when it is ready. But more than three-quarters of respondents (77.4 percent) made it clear that they wanted the club to remain, with 49.1 percent willing to rent another venue during the years of reconstruction work at Stamford Bridge and 28.3 percent wanting the stand to remain. Opted for the by-stand upgrade option, which would mean continuing to play there while construction continues.

(Top photo: Mauricio Pochettino; Brian Lennon via Getty Images)

