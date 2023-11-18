Chelsea and Manchester City could face “countercharges” over financial fair play breaches after Everton were punished, according to a finance expert.

It was confirmed on Friday that Everton have been docked 10 points by an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Teams in the Premier League are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million over a three-year period Everton figures revealed they made a loss of £124.5m by the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Everton’s punishment seems severe and will no doubt make Chelsea and Man City nervous as their own alleged breaches are monitored.

earlier this year, Man City were accused of 115 separate breaches of Premier League rulesWhile Chelsea are under investigation after being Accused of breaking rules while former owner Roman Abramovich was still in charge.

Now finance expert Stefan Börsen – a lawyer who has advised man City – has indicated that two Premier League clubs could potentially face relegation.

“Without looking at the decisions/awards -10 points for Everton seems harsh for a straight FFP [Financial Fair Play] “Messing with me,” Borson tweeted.

“But it reinforces sanctions against the city [if proven] and now chelsea [if charged and admitted on the off-books payments] “Potentially inducing demotion.”

Stan Collymore believes the Premier League have made an “example” of Everton ahead of their legal battle with Man City.

“My view on this is very simple. The Premier League are looking to strengthen their defense against Manchester City. They know City will be fully defended after the 115 charges made against them, so the Premier League need to make sure they come armed with an example and unfortunately for Everton, that’s what they are. Collymore told Caught Offside.

Opinion: Hopefully Everton and Dyche move forward united in the face of harsh justice

“The fact the Premier League has gone straight ahead with a 10-point deduction probably tells you they feel their case against Manchester City is very strong. What they have basically done with Everton today is set a baseline 10-point deduction of punishment.

“In my opinion, being deducted 10 points for missing £20 million is quite harsh for one of the founding fathers of English football and I’m sure other clubs will be sympathetic to him.

“However, from my perspective, it is really simple. I have no problem with Everton being docked points. I think 10 is a bit harsh, as I said above, but I would have no problem deducting points if a team broke financial rules – and that includes Aston Villa.

“But if the Premier League is going to be strict, they need to take tough action against any club that breaks the rules. Points deductions are one thing, but at what point do we start considering emptying the silverware? “Clubs need to be incentivized not to break the rules.”

Source: www.bing.com