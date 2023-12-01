Chef Michael Chiarello was on Ozempic-like weight-loss drug when he suffered an allergic reaction that sparked a fatal heart attack at age 61



The celebrity chef Michael Chiarello was taking a weight-loss drug prior to his shocking death last month.

The cooking show fixture, who died on October 7 at the age of 61, was taking a weight-loss drug that was described as being similar to Ozempic, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

It’s currently unclear if he was taking the brand-name drug that’s a favorite of celebrities looking to shed weight, or if it was a similar competitor drug.

It was previously reported that he had suffered anaphylactic shock from an allergic reaction, which in turn led to a heart attack, causing a fatal loss of oxygenated blood to the brain.

The latest report on the coroner’s findings indicates that the weight-loss drug in his system may have played a part in his death, though it is not known with certainty.

The coroner’s report indicates that Chiarello’s ex-wife Eileen Gordon and his girlfriend Kellie Martin were both interviewed by a deputy from the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Among their questions were queries about the weight-loss drug he had been taking.

‘Eileen was not sure about the decedent’s drug use because she and the decedent had been separated for several years. She knew he was known to drink alcohol, but did not know if he was a heavy drinker,’ the deputy wrote in their findings.

‘She said the decedent told her he was on a new weight loss drug called Ozempic or something similar,’ they continued. ‘It was her understanding the drug was a diabetic medication that had recently found use as a weight loss medication. She knew Ozempic was given by injection, but did not know how it was administered to the decedent.’

Chillingly, Gordon said she had been concerned about her ex-husband’s use of the weight loss drug, as she had heard that a friend’s husband had suffered ‘an allergic-type reaction to the medication.’

She claimed that ‘her friend’s husband developed a rash and swelling and the symptoms persisted for over thirty days.’

It’s unclear if Chiarello’s allergic reaction was similar in any way, and so far the cause of it is unknown.

Gordon added that she didn’t know if the drug played any part in her ex-husband’s death, but she wanted investigators to be aware of the context.

However, Martin had been with Chiarello when his allergic reaction began, so she had first-hand knowledge of the incident.

‘Kellie said she and the decedent lived together in Yountville. I asked Kellie about the decedent’s drug use, and she said she did not know how much or what the decedent used,’ the investigation report continued. ‘She said the decedent hid his drug use from her. She also said she was unsure if the decedent had any friends or associates who used illicit drugs.’

When quizzed about any allergies Chiarello had, Martin said she wasn’t aware of any.

She added that she wasn’t aware of any recent procedures he might have undergone that required a local anesthetic.

When asked about the Ozempic use, she clarified that he was ‘not taking Ozempic, but was on a similar medication called Tirzepatide.’

According to her, he received weekly injections, though she wasn’t aware when his last injection had been and how close to his death it occurred.

‘As far as she knew, he hadn’t taken the medication in the last two weeks. Kellie did tell me the decedent had been taking Tirzepatide for approximately three months,’ the report said.

The deputy included some background on the weight-loss drug.

‘I researched Tirzepatide and found the brand name of the drug is Mounjaro. It is administered with a single-dose pen injector once a week,’ they explained. ‘The company website lists common side effects as: nausea; diarrhea; decreases appetite; vomiting: constipation: indigestion: and stomach pain [sic].’

Although those were the extent of side effects listed by the manufacturer, ‘The Mayo Clinic listed the following less common side effects: difficulty in breathing or swallowing; fast heartbeat; gaseous stomach pain; heartburn; recurrent fever; skin itching, rash, or redness; stomach, fullness; swelling of the face, throat, or tongue; vomiting; and yellow eyes or skin.’

Several of those potential side effects could be similar to symptoms seen with a severe allergic reaction.

The report also noted that Chiarello had cocaine in his system, which might have contributed to his death, though he did not overdose on drugs.

Chiarello’s death was caused by the allergic reaction, according to the Napa County coroner.

The official said the allergic reaction set off an anaphylactic shock, which in turn led Chiarello to suffer a heart attack, the coroner told TMZ earlier this month.

According to the coroner, doctors were able to restart Chiarello’s heart after he was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.

However, he later succumbed to hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a form of brain dysfunction caused by a prolonged lack of oxygen-rich blood flow, which would have been shut off when he suffered his heart attack.

He described the presence of cocaine as a ‘significant condition,’ but he stressed that Chiarello’s death was not brought on by a drug overdose.

There are still questions unanswered about his allergic reaction, as it’s unclear what may have caused it, and whether it was a food-based allergen or something else, such as an insect sting.

The Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello would certainly have been versed in numerous foods due to his profession as a chef, but allergies can develop over time and build up in severity over years of exposure.

Although it is most common for adult-onset allergies to manifest in one’s 20s and 30s, adults of any age can still develop new allergies.

The most widely reported triggers causing anaphylactic shock are insect stings (wasp and bee stings in particular), peanuts and tree nuts, other foods such as milk and seafood, and certain medicines – such as antibiotics.

A representative for the late star previously revealed that ‘doctors don’t know what caused the allergic reaction’ in a statement to People.

The former Food Network star, known for his Italian-influenced California cuisine, was treated for over a week at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa before his death.

‘The doctors don’t know what caused the allergic reaction, and neither does the family. They may never know,’ the representative stated.

Following Chiarello’s death, his family members, who were with him when he died, released a statement that read: ‘We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael.

‘His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.

‘As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.’

Born in 1962, the passionate cook followed his childhood dream of becoming a world-class chef and hosted a slew of television shows for a decade.

He was named Food & Wine magazine’s Chef of the Year in 1985, and later received CIA’s Chef of the Year award in 1995. He was also recognized by the James Beard Foundation and authored many cookbooks.

Chiarello hailed from an Italian–American family and came up in the central California community of Turlock.

He left his sunny hometown for Hyde Park, New York, to study at the Culinary Institute of America.

After graduating in 1982, Chiarello attended Florida International University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, receiving a bachelor’s degree two years later.

It was then he kicked off his professional career by opening his first restaurant, Toby’s, in Miami.

Chiarello found immediate fame and moved back home to open Tra Vigne Restaurant in Napa Valley, where he acted as Executive Chef and a partner for the restaurant — and seven others.

As his influence grew further, Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel for a decade, also making appearances as a guest chef on the Today show and The View.

He served as a judge on Bravo’s Top Chef and Top Chef Masters, and, in 2011, competed on the fourth season of Food Network’s Next Iron Chef.

He will be most remembered for his show Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello, which ran for ten seasons on Food Network and scored him a Daytime Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Service Show Host.

Toward the end of his life, Chiarello was steeped in legal trouble including allegations of sexual harassment and wage stealing from two former employees in 2016.

Following the accusations, Chiarello continued his public appearances and prompted a public outcry when he was invited to be a part of the South Beach Food and Wine Festival in 2018.

Afterward, the chef worked on his restaurants, Bottega and Coqueta, and largely retreated from the spotlight.

‘Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts,’ his Gruppo Chiarello partners said in a statement.

The group oversees his restaurants Bottega, Coqueta — with two locations in San Francisco and Napa Valley — and Ottimo.

‘In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures,’ the statement read.

Chiarello’s has asked for donations to Meals on Wheels in place in lieu of flowers.