Chef Arnold considered to be embroiled in MCI controversy, Ferry Erwandi also touches on NFT issue

The pros and cons of MasterChef Indonesia (MCI) Season 11 Grand Final results are continuously coming out, even becoming more heated. Recently, Chef Arnold's statement on Twitter (x) was seen as "pouring petrol", further escalating the crisis in MCI Season 11.

As one of the judges, Chef Arnold revealed that his party was actually so kind that he did not disqualify any of the finalists.

Unfortunately, he did not elaborate on who the participants in question were.

“It is good that we were not disqualified. That’s enough for now, we will discuss with the other three,” Chef Arnold tweeted on Thursday (30/11/2023).

Netizens also strongly criticized Chef Arnold. One of them is from content creator Ferry Erwandi. This person who often criticizes social issues makes sarcastic comments.

“Actually, Indonesia is very friendly. Here, people who spread scams can make a career out of it, they can still make such tweets. This republic is very friendly, yes,” tweeted Ferry on the @irwndfrry account.

Ferry Erwandi then discovered Chef Arnold’s digital footprint in connection with his involvement in the non-fungible token (NFT) business, which was damaging to many.

Ferry Erwandi then tweeted, “Just imagine, you believed someone who said an NFT was promising with all the ingredients, you put your money there, then it sold out.”

“No matter it’s sold, the person who took the money from you said, ‘Sorry, this is our exit liquidity’, whoa, wait,” he continued.

Chef Arnold then responded and advised Ferry to report it to the authorities if he had indeed suffered damage. He also admitted that he had sent something to Ferry’s direct message (DM) page.

FYI, in August 2022 Chef Arnold was widely protested on Twitter as the price of Karafuru NFT dropped.

However, Chef Arnold’s response actually enraged Karafuru NFT buyers even more. At the time, Chef Arnold only apologized after netizens were involved in draining liquidity from NFT Karafuru.

Exit liquidity itself is a phenomenon when small investors buy NFT tokens from larger investors at higher prices, but when the hype subsides the price of the NFT token falls.

