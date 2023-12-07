Checkout Experience Evolution

As CTO of Engage People Inc, Len Covello helps companies differentiate loyalty programs to provide a better experience for their customers.

Early in our CEO’s career, he helped a friend who had a company that was working with a gas station on a rebrand, and the goal was to provide a significantly better member experience. Whenever the two of them brainstormed, they would talk about better user experience and best ways to increase member engagement.

This project inspired our CEO with the idea of ​​using technology to help deliver a better loyalty program experience. That’s what we do today at Engage People. We strive to make it as easy for consumers to redeem their loyalty points just as they spend cash or use a debit or credit card because we want them to have more freedom in how, when and where they spend their points. yes.

Our growth as a company made me think about the evolution of the checkout experience as a whole. It has taken years for retailers to understand the concept of accepting loyalty points as payment, and they are realizing the true power of points and what they mean to consumers. While this payment option offers more flexibility and leads to stronger retention, it also provides retailers with data they can use to build better relationships.

Similar to modern payment options, the benefits of introducing “new” forms of payment over the years range from efficiency and convenience for consumers to revenue generation and cost savings for retailers and banks. Let’s take a closer look at the evolution of different payment types and where the industry is headed next.

The evolution of how we pay

Debit cards emerged in the mid-1980s when grocery stores, gas stations, and other businesses began incorporating computerized point-of-sale (POS) systems. For banks, these cards presented an opportunity to monetize transactions – initially through ATM fees and, eventually, by collecting merchant fees.

For consumers, the introduction of debit cards means they no longer have to wait in bank lines before making their weekly purchases. However, that didn’t mean everyone was able to swipe cards as quickly as possible. It was not until 2003 that the number of card-based transactions exceeded paper check transactions in the US for the first time.

1995 began The online marketplace boomed with the launch of Amazon and eBay. What Jeff Bezos started with an online bookstore leveraging convenience has evolved into marketplaces and e-commerce sites that sell everything from clothing and home goods to food, prescriptions, auto loans and even mortgages. Provides something.

The rise of e-commerce not only reshaped the way we shop; It reshaped the way we pay for necessities. Finally, the growth of online shopping has also increased the desire for more payment options.

The in-store checkout experience changed in the early 2000s when supermarkets across the US began adopting self-checkout kiosks. Unlike the consumer-focused drivers that influenced the introduction of card-based and online payments, however, these kiosks were introduced to save money.

Even today, the experience can be awkward and confusing, and take longer than going through a traditional checkout line that an employee goes through. Yet if you go to your local grocery store or Walmart, the line at the self-checkout kiosk is rarely empty. This indicates that even a less-than-ideal customer experience won’t deter people from choosing their paid journey.

Fast forward to 2023, consumers have multiple options to pay for their goods and services both online and in-store. They can still use cash or access their physical card, they can pay with loyalty points or they can use options like “buy now, pay later.” Consumers can also tap their phone or wearable device at the POS if they have a mobile wallet.

What’s next for the checkout experience?

From our perspective, having the ability to pay with points used to be a futuristic idea. However, with the advent of other alternative payment options, points are becoming more ubiquitous. With 3.3 billion loyalty memberships in the US alone, we expect to see increased adoption of paying with points at POS in the coming years.

That’s why our focus has been and will continue to be on improving the relationship between brands and their customers. This includes promoting loyalty programs with more payment options and creating a network of complementary brands to provide consumers with an omnichannel checkout experience when paying with points. For example, consumers may stop for gas, earn points on that transaction and then go to a convenience store to purchase coffee with those points.

Looking at the retail sector, we expect to see even more self-service at checkout as well as the use of biometrics to help online and in-store payments run seamlessly. With the current state of the economy, retailers will continue to manage costs through self-service models, but given the rise in theft we are likely to see some changes. Costco is already adding more employees to the self-checkout area to deal with membership card swiping by non-members, and Five Below plans to increase its headcount at the cash register to help offset the shrinkage. Have planned.

We also expect to see retailers expanding their online footprints – especially smaller retailers. A November 2023 OnePoll survey found that 58% of small businesses have increased their digital presence, while 52% have started selling products online.

overcoming challenges

Not long ago, COVID-19 forced the adoption of online shopping and contactless payments, and retailers had to evolve rapidly to meet real-time demand. Now that retailers are back in the driver’s seat, adopting new payment options and checkout processes will be the real challenge as not every shopper will be keen on the change. Offering incentives, rewards or bonus points can help retailers.

As we’ve seen throughout the evolution of the checkout experience, giving consumers the convenience to shop and pay how they want is paramount. Retailers who will be successful in the future will strike the right balance of ensuring costs are managed appropriately while meeting the diverse payment preferences of their customer base.

