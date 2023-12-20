Check Your Garage for These Top 15 Most Valuable Vintage Toys

Those old toys you still have in storage may be worth a good chunk of change. It may simply be a matter of remembering where to look.

Nordic sports-tech company Playfinity has partnered with online marketplace Catawiki for a nationwide treasure hunt. The companies say they want to “encourage Americans to explore their attics and garages in search of rare and valuable toys that have been forgotten over the years.”

Some such items may be worth millions, but “it’s not just about the potential financial value,” the companies said in a news release Monday. “It’s also about celebrating the enduring qualities of traditional toys that have paved the way for a new era of gaming.”

Consumers, particularly among the millennial generation, “are increasingly drawn to the cultural memories of the toys that defined their childhood,” Toby Wickwire, Catawiki’s in-house toy expert, said in a statement. “There’s also an investment element to it,” Wickwire said in a statement. “Some old toys can be worth quite a bit, especially if they’re in good condition; when new they were very expensive and well Have not sold, or have their popularity increased since being made.”

If you want to check out those old boxes, Wickwire has compiled a list of the top 15 most valuable toys of the last century. They are here:

1938 Action Comics #1

Action Comics #1, first published in 1938, is “a highly sought-after rarity,” Wickwire said, adding that the comic contained the hero’s debut of Superman and was an immediate hit.

Wickwire said this particular comic book sold at auction last year for $3.18 million, reaching a level rarely reached by any comic book.

1985 Nintendo Super Mario Bros.

A never-opened copy of the Super Mario Bros. game was sold to an anonymous buyer for $2 million in 2021, making it “the most expensive video game ever sold,” Wickwire wrote.

1999 Pokemon Card Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless

As Wickwire wrote, Holo Charizard, the first edition of the 1999 Pokémon Base Set, set the record for the highest payment for a base Pokémon Charizard trading card when it sold for $420,000 in 2022 at a PWCC auction, the world’s largest trading card marketplace. Is. ,

According to Wickwire, it also set the all-time record for the third-highest price paid on the public market for any Pokémon trading card.

1934 Lionel standard gauge train set with 400E locomotive

The 1934 Lionel Standard Gauge Train Set with 400E Locomotive was made by the model train company Lionel, which has manufactured model trains and model railroading accessories since 1900, writes Wickwire.

Wickwire wrote, “While collectors have seen some decline in the popularity of the hobby, collecting remains active online and new interest in model trains has emerged through model railroad Christmas products that draw on the power of nostalgia.”

According to Wickwire, this specific Lionel model was sold by Stout Auctions Toy & Train Specialists in 2016 for $250,000.

1964 Hasbro GI Joe Prototype

GI Joe was marketed in 1964 as the first doll for boys, which by that time had entered the public consciousness.

The doll was modeled after a soldier, and came with various accessories. Bidding started at $125,000 for the handmade GI Joe, which ultimately sold for $200,000 at Heritage Auctions’ entertainment and music memorabilia event in 2003, Wickwire wrote.

1979 Kenner Star Wars Rocket-Firing Boba Fett Prototype

According to Wickwire, a 1979 Kenner Star Wars rocket-firing Boba Fett prototype was sold for more than $185,000 in October of 2019.

Wickwire said, “This version was one of the rarest action figures in the world at the time.”

1960 Masudaya Machine Man Toy Robot

Machine Man, as the toy robot was named, was found by a man cleaning out this mom’s property. The person who found the toy suspected it had been there for about 60 years, Wickwire wrote.

The toy robot sold for $159,900 in 2020, beating its estimated price of $60,000 to $90,000. It was purchased by a private collector.

The 15-inch toy is believed to be one of the survivors from Masudaya’s venerable post-war robot quintet, known collectively as the “Gang of Five,” Wickwire wrote. It’s rare to find any of those toy robots, but it’s rarer still to find Machine Man. According to Wickwire, the toy was produced for one year and had to be special ordered from an importer.

Less than a dozen still exist today, Wickwire wrote.

1930 Tip & Company Mickey Mouse Motorcycle

According to Wickwire, the Guinness Book of World Records previously crowned the Tip & Co. Mickey Mouse Motorcycle the “most desirable and expensive Disney toy.”

The clockwork motorcycle carrying both Mickey and Minnie was sold for $110,000 in October 2000 to collector Donald Kauffman in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The piece was made by German toy maker Tipp & Co. in the late 1920s, Wickwire wrote.

1978 Kenner Star Wars Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi Edition with double-telescoping lightsabers

Kenner Star Wars action figures, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, sold for a total of more than $100,000. According to Wickwire, the action figures were created by toy makers Kenner in 1978, a year after the first release of the “Star Wars” films.

Other figures, including Luke Skywalker, initially came with double telescoping lightsabers in their right hands. Toy manufacturers later decided to simplify the accessories, making them “incredibly rare” today, Wickwire wrote.

1959 Mattel No. 1 Ponytail Barbie

The No. 1 and No. 2 Ponytail Vintage Barbie dolls were introduced to the world on March 9, 1959. However, collectors continue to set their sights on the first one because, as Wickwire wrote, “it is almost impossible to find in good shape.”

This particular Barbie sold for $27,450 in 2006.

1984 Hasbro Optimus Prime “Pepsi” Promo Edition

Mail-order promotional toys include the famous Optimus Prime who transforms into a robot from a Pepsi tractor-trailer. The Generation 1 Autobot Leader was sold for $16,685 in 2021.

1985 Hasbro GI Joe USS Flag Aircraft Carrier

The GI Joe USS Flag aircraft carrier, sold in 2022 for $15,570, was inspired by the USS Nimitz.

When Hasbro officially released the toy in 1985, it was priced at $109.99. According to Wickwire, the aircraft carrier was considered the largest playset ever sold for boys as it stood 7 feet and 6 inches long.

2007 Lego Ultimate Collector’s Series Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon created by Lego was an ultimate collector’s item, selling for $500 upon its release in July 2007. The 5,197-piece LEGO set includes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca and Princess Leia.

This set sold for $15,000 in 2014.

1985 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Nasty Nick

Nasty Nick was a trading card that was part of a series of trading cards called Garbage Pail Kids, produced in 1985 by Topps, an American company that produces trading cards and other collectibles.

According to Wickwire, the cards mimic the family-friendly Cabbage Patch Kids, displaying artwork of children vomiting, eating junk food, smoking, and wielding weapons, among other destructive behaviors.

“A joke-style rewards certificate can be found on the back of the card, which encourages kids to skip school, stay up late watching TV, and lie and drive erratically,” Wickwire wrote.

The Nasty Nick card was sold for $11,941 in 2021. The first card in each subseries, such as Nasty Nick and Evil Eddie, is “very desirable”, Wickwire wrote.

1969 Hot Wheels Beach Bum Prototype with Rear Loading Surfboard

The final item on the list, a Hot Wheels “Beach Bum” prototype, has not sold at auction, but is estimated to be worth around $150,000.

According to Wickwire, the Beach Bum was a Hot Wheels version of the Volkswagen Microbus that came with a pair of surfboards and is said to be one of only two that still exist. Only 144 of these prototypes were built because the design “was too heavy and would not work with Mattel’s supercharger that shot the toy cars up to speed,” Wickwire wrote.

According to Wickwire, Bruce Pascal, the owner of this model, owns over 3,500 miniature toy cars, including over 175 unique never-before-released Hot Wheels prototypes.

