Check Your Email: 50,000 Borrowers Got Student Loan Forgiveness Notices, And Yes, It’s Real

The Education Department is currently notifying thousands of borrowers that they are eligible for student loan forgiveness under a temporary Biden administration program designed to provide relief to people with legacy student loans.

“For years, millions of eligible borrowers have been unable to access the student loan relief for which they were eligible,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement last month, when this latest loan forgiveness was announced. “But that’s all changed because of President Biden and this administration’s tireless efforts to fix the broken student loan system.”

Here’s the latest.

Nearly $3 billion in student loan forgiveness

“Congratulations! The Biden-Harris Administration has fully forgiven your federal student loans listed below,” reads the notice being sent to borrowers this week.

The relief is through IDR account adjustment, a temporary program under which the Department of Education can count past loan tenure toward the borrower’s student loan forgiveness period under income-driven repayment plans, which is either 20 or 25 years. These prior periods may include several months and years prior to repayment, as well as certain periods spent in non-payment status (such as certain types of forbearances and forbearances). Borrowers can qualify for student loan forgiveness even if they are not currently paying their loans under the IDR plan.

The account adjustment is being implemented in phases. The Department of Education’s current focus is on borrowers who, as a result of retroactive credits, have reached the student loan forgiveness limits according to the 20- and 25-year IDR repayment terms. The first wave of borrowers received student loan forgiveness over the summer. The current group being discharged this week represents the second batch of about 51,000 persons. The department estimates that $2.8 billion in federal student loans is being forgiven for these borrowers in the latest round.

“This debt relief was processed as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s one-time account adjustment Because your student loans have been repaid for at least 20 or 25 years,” the notice reads. “An adjustment to your account has updated the number of payments that qualify for Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) forgiveness. ,

The notices – which are sometimes sent by email – may seem too good to be true, especially because many of these borrowers were not required to specifically apply for this relief. But they are very real. Some borrowers may not be sent an email, and instead must check their online account inbox within their loan servicer account to find the notice.

Who else is eligible for student loan forgiveness?

More than 850,000 borrowers have been approved for IDR student loan forgiveness under the Biden administration’s adjustment program, with more than $40 billion in payments pending or completed to date.

Borrowers can also receive credit for student loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program as part of this same account adjustment. The PSLF is designed for borrowers who work as W-2 employees 30 hours or more per week for qualified nonprofit and public organizations. The Education Department can give borrowers until October 2007 to make the required 120 payments – or 10 years – to receive forgiveness under that program. An additional 715,000 borrowers have already received student loan forgiveness through PSLF under both the IDR account adjustment and the PSLF waiver that expired last year.

What else borrowers should know about loan forgiveness through account adjustment

Borrowers who already have Direct federal student loans can automatically receive IDR account adjustment benefits. No application required.

But people who have commercially placed FFEL loans, school-held Perkins loans, and other federal loans not owned by the U.S. Department of Education must consolidate their loans through the federal Direct Consolidation Loan program. Borrowers who have different repayment periods on different federal loans may also want to consider Direct Loan Consolidation; Under the temporary flexibility of account adjustment, people who consolidate loans with different histories can receive the maximum amount of IDR and PSLF credits associated with the loan with the longest history.

The deadline to consolidate through the Direct Loan Program to benefit from the adjustment is December 31, 2023. However, advocates are pressuring the Education Department to extend that deadline. Borrowers should review the Department’s detailed web guidance summarizing the program, and return to that website periodically to check for updates, including potential deadline changes.

Those seeking PSLF credit must also certify their public service employment by completing the PSLF employment certification. This can be done online through the Department of Education’s PSLF Help tool, and must be completed by the December 31 deadline.

The Biden administration is currently focused on providing waivers to borrowers who have reached the IDR and PSLF limits for student loan forgiveness. But borrowers can still keep their IDR and PSLF “credits” even if they fall short of the milestone for immediate loan forgiveness. The Department of Education will publish IDR payment calculations sometime in 2024. Those who receive the IDR credit can advance their progress toward eventual loan forgiveness, but they must continue making payments under the IDR plan for the remaining time until they qualify. discharge.

A conservative-leaning organization has filed a legal challenge seeking to block the account adjustments. A federal district court judge dismissed the lawsuit in August, but the challengers have now appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

