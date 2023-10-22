Check out the top 3 NFT-related coins with their features

The best NFT coins are those that make them different from others based on differences in characteristics. They have an active and engaged community. Based on the above quality, the top 3 NFT coins are discussed below. However, they are subjective and depend on personal preferences.

Decentraland

It is the most popular virtual world with 3D immersive experience. In this virtual world, the player can create, share, and monetize content and applications. Decentraland users buy virtual plots of land as NFTs with MANA tokens. At the time of writing it has a market capitalization of $5.2 billion. Coin Market Cap data shows that it has a total circulating supply of 1.8 billion MANA.

In this digital world users buy plots of land on which they can navigate, build and monetize. It uses two tokens MANA and LAND. MANA is an ERC-20 token that must be burned to obtain a non-fungible ERC-721 LAND token. MANA tokens are also used to acquire items and avatars, wearables, etc. available on the Decentraland marketplace.

sandbox

A sandbox is a virtual world that allows users to buy, sell, mine and create digital assets in the form of a game. SAND is the platform’s utility token that facilitates transactions on the platform. Sandbox has a market cap of $5.8 billion and a total circulating supply of 2 billion sand. Voxel NFT This is the top NFT to create in the game.

The virtual platform promotes decentralized governance and allows users to share their ideas regarding the development of the project. The sandbox is supported by many brands like Atari, Helix, and Cryptokitties.

axie infinity

Axie Infinity is a blockchain based trading and battling game. It is owned and operated by the players. Token-based creatures, Axes, are created, bred, bought and sold here. Coin market cap data shows that it has a market cap of $5.9 billion and a circulating supply of 141.31 million AXS.

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a unique governance token of the Axie ecosystem. These are used in voting and other governance rights.

theta network

Theta Network is designed for video streaming. It has been launched in 2019. Here, users can share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Theta is the governance token. Its market capitalization is $584,307,858 and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 theta.

Tezos

Tezos is an open-source platform and its smart contract language provides the precision needed for high-value use cases. The Tezos blockchain is high-performance and low-cost transactions for users in the NFT and metaverse ecosystem. Its market capitalization is $638,398,330 and its circulating supply is 955,705,566 XTZ.

