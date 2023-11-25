Check out the latest image of Tesla’s restaurant and theater

Tesla shared a photo of the eatery in a slide from its March investor day event. tesla on youtube

Tesla plans to open a futuristic diner and drive-in theater in California.

The company reportedly started work on the project in September.

The project includes a rooftop theater and movies that last for the time it takes to charge an EV.

Nearly six years after Elon Musk first announced his plans for a future Supercharger station, Tesla has finally started work on the project.

“Going to set up an old school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant in one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” Musk said. wrote On social media in 2018.

Tesla filed an application three years later with the US Trademark Office to use its brand assets in restaurant services.

Last year, Tesla unveiled plans for a 24-hour diner and drive-in theater equipped with charging stations in downtown Los Angeles. According to Bloomberg, the electric-car maker is planning to build a luxury Supercharger station at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

Tesla began construction on the project in September, Forbes reports. Musk also provided more details on the project in August after the company’s plans were reportedly approved by the city.

“Our Tesla Futuristic Dinner in LA (Grease meets The Jetsons with supercharging) should be ready later this year,” Musk wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla hasn’t publicly revealed much about the project, but Bloomberg reported last year that plans for the site include 28 Supercharger stalls and two movie screens that can accommodate more than 200 people.

According to the project description of the site referenced by Bloomberg, people will be able to watch two movie screens either from their car or from a rooftop seating area. According to the plan, customers will also be able to order food and have it delivered straight to their car.

The site’s project description says it will show movies that take the same amount of time it takes to charge a Tesla, between 15 and 30 minutes.

Tesla’s plan to upgrade its charging stations highlights one of the company’s biggest advantages in terms of EV adoption – its Supercharger network. Tesla said earlier this year that it planned to open up some of its exclusive fast-charging networks to some non-Tesla EV owners.

The company has spent more than a decade building more than 20,000 Superchargers across North America, making it the largest network of roadside fast-chargers in the region. Superchargers are widely considered to be more reliable and easier to use than other charging networks. Non-Tesla EV owners have been known to complain about the lack of charging infrastructure and public chargers that are often slow or broken.

Additionally, Musk’s plans highlight Tesla’s efforts to turn EV chargers into destinations that can compete with gas stations. By reimagining charging stations, Tesla and other electric-car makers can combat EV adoption hesitancy. To date, many Tesla charging stations already include a number of amenities, including lounges, vending machines, and Tesla merchandise.

