Today’s Cryptocurrency Prices: Check Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Business 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2.09% over the past week

Bitcoin is trading at $37,381.49, up 0.44% in the last 24 hours. This is 2.33% more than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.53% from yesterday and is trading at $2,014.79. This is 2.09% less than last week. Their market capitalizations are $731.06 billion and $242.35 billion respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies changed today?

BNB is trading at $262.87, up 6.74% from yesterday and up 8.15% from last week. The price of XRP is $0.66 today, down 1.75% over the last 24 hours. This is 7.41% less than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.24%) and $0.077 (down 3.73%), respectively.

Solana price has increased by 3.08% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $55.94 (down 6.55%), $5.24 (down 3.71%), $0.0000088 (down 2.42%), and $0.88 (down 4.99%), respectively. If we look at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.08% while Polka Dot has fallen by 3.0%. Over the past seven days, Shiba Inu has declined by 1.75% while Polygon has declined by 13.34%.

Check out today’s top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are AppCoin, PancakeSwap, BNB, Gnosis and Klayton. They are trading at $1.49 (up 8%), $2.69 (up 7.28%), $262.87 (up 6.74%), $189.88 (up 5.34%), and $0.11 (up 5.01%) respectively.

What’s happening with popular stablecoins today?

Stablecoin is an extremely less volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to fiat currency or a physical asset like gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $26500 (up 6.04%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day were Arweave, dYdX (ethDYDX), Caspa, Celestia and ORDI. They are trading at $8.02 (down 12.63%), $3.01 (down 11.81%), $0.11 (down 11.55%), $5.93 (down 11.20%), and $20.69 (down 10.45%) respectively.

A look at today’s leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.59 (down 1.96%), $21.19 (down 4.45%), $37,408.22 (up 1.37%), $1 (up 0.10%), and $5.21 (up 1.14%) respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens today

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not have the property of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for each other like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.55 (up 2.79%), $1.36 (up 6.35%), $3.68 (up 6.69%), $0.66 (up 3.93%), and $0.99 (up 0.47%) respectively.

total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, up 0.19% from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.03 billion, representing an increase of 41.8%. Last month, the global crypto market was valued at $1.12 trillion, while the total capitalization three months ago was $1.06 trillion.

Source: www.newsbytesapp.com