Cryptocurrency Prices: Today’s Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

BNB is 2.95% higher than yesterday

Bitcoin is up 2.38% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $30,685.43. This is 12.50% more than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 3.73% since yesterday and is trading at $1,695.62. This is up 8.44% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is $598.96 billion and $203.92 billion respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $221.66, up 2.95% from yesterday, and up 5.09% from last week. The price of XRP is $0.55 today after rising by 0.64% over the last 24 hours. This is 7.89% more than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.60%) and $0.066 (up 2.52%) respectively.

Solana is up 40.83% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.23 (up 4.77%), $4.05 (up 3.77%), $0.0000077 (up 2.25%), and $0.66 (up 9.06%), respectively. If we look at the weekly chart, Solana has increased by 40.83% and Polka Dot has increased by 7.66%. Shiba Inu is up 2.38% over the past seven days, while Polygon is up 20.6%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on 24-hour activity are Chainlink, Fantom, Polygon, Aptos, and Aave. They are trading at $10.90 (up 14.35%), $0.22 (up 12.05%), $0.66 (up 8.96%), $6.17 (up 8.92%), and $79.95 (up 8.86%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

Stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $22000 (up 1.39%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, XDC Network, TRON, Monero and Mental. They are trading at $52.65 (down 4.51%), $0.044 (down 1.42%), $0.099 (down 1.24%), $158.05 (down 1.17%), and $0.33 (down 0.86%) respectively.

A look at today’s leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $10.89 (up 14.25%), $1 (down 0.01%), $30,688.83 (up 2.36%), $10.26 (up 6.04%), and $4.33 (up 3.72%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not have the property of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for each other like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.33 (up 3.61%), $0.66 (up 3.77%), $2.03 (up 2.17%), $0.55 (up 5.64%), and $0.66 (up 2.24%) respectively.

total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market capitalization is $1.15 trillion, up 0.81% from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.32 billion, representing an increase of 5.23%. The global cryptocurrency market was valued at $1.05 trillion last month, compared to $1.19 trillion three months ago.

Source: www.newsbytesapp.com