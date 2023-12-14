Check out ChatGPT – this OpenAI rival recently unveiled a new chatbot that's completely free

A new artificial intelligence model that is open source, can run “on-device” and is free to install, is performing as well as ChatGPT on some key tests.

Developed by French startup Mistral AI, the model is called Mixtral 8x7B and has been shown to perform well on science, math, coding and reasoning benchmarks.

Mistral AI says it is committed to the open model by making it available via torrent link and putting it on the open-source AI platform Hugging Face. It has also been made available in third-party AI aggregators like Poe and made available for installation on local devices.

What is Mixtral and why is it important?

The Mistral 8x7B is the second model of the Mistral AI, replacing the 7B, which has performed well on standard tests in its own right. The new AI is a “mixture model of experts” that uses multiple levels of decision-making to improve responses and accuracy.

As well as being freely available to download and use, it is also an open-weights model, meaning it can be retrained and used in other formats. Weights are pieces of information that represent the knowledge learned by the AI ​​during training.

It is part of a growing class of open-source AI models that includes StableLM from Stable Diffusion, Llama2 from Meta, and Bloom from Hugging Face.

How does Mixtral compare?

It was trained on data extracted from the open web and is a sparse model that allows more parameters while controlling the size and number of parameters per token. Although this is a 46.7 billion parameter model, it only uses 12.9 billion per token instead of a full calculation.

This efficiency means they can achieve GPT-level capabilities at a fraction of the size. On the most common benchmarks, against Llama with 70 billion parameters and GPT-3.5 with 175 billion, it outperforms them on four of them and matches them on the others.

Other tests have shown that it also performs well in terms of accuracy, beating Llama 2 by 20 percentage points on the TruthfulQA benchmark. Mistral AI claims it is less biased than other models, available in multiple languages ​​including French, Spanish and English.

What is Mistral AI?

Mistral AI is rapidly becoming a major player in the generative AI field, signing partnership deals with Google, and releasing open-source models that outperform the major players.

Although the company didn’t exist a year ago when ChatGPT first launched, it went from an idea on paper to one of the fastest growing AI labs in less than a year.

The French startup raised €105 million ($115m) in its first funding round just seven months ago, €500 million ($549m) last month and €365 million ($400m) last week. It is now valued at €2 billion ($2.19bn), double the threshold required for unicorn status.

The rapid growth of Mistral and other open model providers like StabilityAI and the open platform Hugging Face reflects the growing importance of AI models that can be run locally, controlled independently from a larger company and adapted as needed. May go.

