‘Cheap Turkish hair transplant left me with a scalp and repair bill of £6,500’

hair transplant

Turkey’s loosely regulated cosmetic industry is leaving patients with complicated hair transplants – and thousands of pounds in repair bills.

Patients expecting that their operation will be performed by a qualified doctor may find that they are left in the hands of nurses and junior technicians.

Experts warn that similar problems are arising in Britain as a result of unclear rules, where unqualified people are performing skin incisions.

Men suffering hair loss told The Telegraph they are spending up to £8,000 to fix cheap procedures gone wrong.

Many men travel to Turkey to save on the cost of a hair transplant in the UK, which can be up to £10,000. In Turkey, it is common for surgery to cost at least £2,000.

Concerns have been raised about the efficacy of some Turkish hair transplants where the providers are not qualified surgeons.

Globally, it is estimated that more than one million men will travel to Turkey for hair transplants in 2022, making it one of the top destinations in the world for this procedure.

Last year they spent an estimated £1.6 billion in the country, giving a major boost to the Turkish economy. There are believed to be more than 1,200 hair transplant clinics in Istanbul alone.

Greg Williams, vice-president of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery, urged patients to be mindful of the risks of traveling abroad.

A 2021 survey by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons found that 100 percent of complications after cosmetic surgery occurred in Turkish clinics.

Hair transplant in the country is not as strictly regulated as in Britain. Although the law requires operations to be performed by medical professionals, experts say many clinics are becoming unregulated and have been allowed to operate. In England, clinics are regulated by the Care Quality Commission to ensure that their operation is safe.

Dr Williams said: “The fact that, in most hair transplant clinics in Turkey, the surgery – the skin incision – is not performed by doctors is of particular concern.”

He said Turkish hair transplant clinics do not always make this “clearly clear” to patients.

Dr Williams said “misleading advertisements” for hair transplants in Turkey were “widespread” in the UK, with many on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram breaching Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) rules.

‘Taken advantage of insecurity’

The ASA investigated cosmetic surgery ads overseas on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year, finding that a significant portion appeared to breach its rules.

It told the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons that it intended to take wider action against such adverts later this year, with its investigation extending to hair transplant adverts.

The regulator said some advertisements trivialized the decision to have cosmetic surgery, put pressure on consumers and omitted misleading information about pre-consultation.

In recent weeks it has ruled against advertisements from a number of clinics, including one that offered 70% off – even though discounts for cosmetic surgery are not allowed because they put extra pressure on consumers.

The claim of “defined and strengthened hair in just one day” in an advertisement by ClinicExpert Hospital in Turkey was deemed misleading and unfounded because it “exaggerates the effectiveness of the procedure”.

In another paid post for the same clinic, men were told to “waste no more days trying to prevent hair loss.” [sic] You lose confidence”, which the ASA said “exploits insecurities around body image”.

In a separate ruling on another clinic this month, the watchdog criticized an advertisement that promised “99 percent successful results” and featured cartoon images of a man that exaggerated the effectiveness of the procedure. Were.

The ASA has also found similar problems in advertisements promoting other types of plastic surgery in Turkey, including rhinoplasty and gastric bypass surgery.

‘I wish I’d paid more and lived in the UK’

In 2020, Steven O’Neill, 50, spent £1,300 on a hair transplant in Turkey.

He went to the country in 2020 after the first lockdown to undergo the procedure along with two of his friends.

When they arrived, they realized that the company they had chosen was actually a referral agency rather than a clinic, despite being told that a qualified surgeon would oversee the entire procedure.

When he arrived, a surgeon told him what would happen: 3,500 hair grafts, which are small pieces of scalp containing one or two hairs, would be cut from the back of his head and transplanted into the bald area of ​​his scalp where His hairline had receded.

Mr O’Neill, a business owner in Kilmarnock, Scotland, said this was the extent of his contact with the surgeon, who disappeared and was put in a room with three or four workers he did not think he could. Were eligible for the same degree.

She didn’t think much of it at the time and remembers feeling pressured to fill out a positive TrustPilot review right after the procedure, in which she responded positively and echoed similar comments she saw online. Were.

He remembers experiencing heavy bleeding and swelling but thought this was normal.

“The sight we saw a few days later was quite gruesome,” he said.

Within the next few weeks he began to suspect there might be a problem. He was told he would recover in about two weeks, but several months passed and he still had scabs on his hairline, where hair had been transplanted from the back of his head.

She began emailing the agency asking for help, and it would sometimes take a week or two for the clinic to respond.

“It was really stressful and I remember being quite angry at the time,” he said.

When his scalp healed and the hair began to grow, gaps formed between them, resulting in spots where they were transplanted.

Ten months ago he had a second corrective transplant in the UK, which cost him around £6,500.

“I realize that I obviously gambled a little bit to save a little bit of money,” he said. “In hindsight I wish I had paid a little more and stayed in the UK.” His friends also had problems with his results.

The corrective procedure involved filling the gap with more transplanted hair. There was very little bleeding and the anesthetic injections were less painful, leading him to suspect that he had received substandard care at the Turkish clinic. This time, the entire procedure was done by a qualified surgeon.

Underestimating what can go wrong

Dr. Bessam Farjo, a hair transplant surgeon in Britain, said patients are at risk when they are operated on by someone who is not trained in medical standards.

“With hair transplants we are dealing with a recognized disease, a progressive condition that continues throughout life and gets worse,” he said. “It’s important to have proper planning and vision for what’s going to happen in the future because something you might do now presents a whole new problem for the patient as they get older, which becomes more difficult to fix.” And they have to do this. Live with him for the rest of your life.”

Dr. Farjo said that without adequate training the chances of taking too much hair from the back to replace the hair in the front are high.

“You can look great for the next few years,” he said. “But soon, you may see new bald areas grow around the implants, so it looks like a separate island. But because you’ve used your hair so much, if you try to come back and grab it, you might end up with all the hair left behind.”

If done improperly, hair transplant patients may be missing chunks of hair on the back of their heads. “It will almost feel like you’ve been attacked by a dog,” Dr. Farjo said.

A qualified medical professional will take time to understand the history of the condition and learn more about the patient’s family members to understand what their long-term hair loss pattern may look like, he said.

Sometimes a hair transplant may not always be the best solution, and the doctor will recommend other options such as injections and medications.

He said that getting a hair transplant in Turkey can be “quite cheap” and that people often “underestimate what can go wrong”. In extreme cases, patients are left with scarring and the damage cannot be repaired.

Patchy regrowth is visible in a hair transplant patient

Emerging black market in Britain

Poor practices are not limited to Turkey.

Although Britain has strict regulations, Dr Williams said he was seeing an increasing number of cases where doctors are delegating skin incisions to unqualified people, thereby saving costs.

The British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery believes that only trained medical professionals should be allowed to perform it.

Dr Williams said there has also been an increase in hair transplant clinics that are not registered with the Care Quality Commission, which is illegal.

He said: “We have an emerging black market in the UK. You can get it almost as cheaply as you can in Turkey.”

Dr. Farjo said the only way to find out about these problems is for patients to report them to the clinic, but sometimes they are embarrassed to say they have done a bad job.

Although the stigma associated with hair transplants has decreased, he said many people still “feel very self-conscious” about losing their hair and having such a procedure.

Mark Andrews, 56, from Burnley, Lancashire, paid almost £2,000 for a hair transplant about 15 months ago and chose a clinic that had positive reviews and testimonials online.

He became frightened when hair started growing around his forehead. They ran in different directions around her hairline and looked completely unnatural, leaving her looking worse than before the procedure.

He said that this has greatly affected his mental health. “The way I was treated in that clinic is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Mr Andrews, a retail professional who spoke using a pseudonym, has spent £4,000 removing all the transplanted hair and hopes to be able to rebuild his hairline once his scalp has healed. A further £4,000 will have to be spent.

When she had her first transplant, she was told the technician would cut the back of her head and remove hair. A surgeon later made an incision in the front where the hair needed to be implanted.

He believes that delegating large portions of the process to technicians led to his poor results and is now trying to get a refund.

Mr Andrews said there were other red flags.

He said, “The pain I went through was beyond this world… Everything was done in a hurry.” “I left the clinic with blood everywhere.”

recommended

How to Avoid a Romance Scam (By the Woman Who Defeated a Tinder Scam)

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com