'Cheap, safe': Chinese team's calcium battery offers alternative to lithium

,[The battery could turn] Calcium chemistry can be transformed into a promising, sustainable energy-storage technology,” the team from China’s Fudan University said in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.

Lithium-ion batteries are known for their high energy density – or energy storage capacity relative to weight or size – and are the most commonly used around the world.

However, ensuring a reliable supply of lithium is critical to the expansion of sustainable industries such as renewable energy storage and electric vehicles.

China discovers millions of tonnes of lithium reserves, a boon for EV battery industry

The International Energy Agency forecasts a lithium shortage by next year due to increased demand for EVs amid a global net zero push. Lithium mining is also an expensive and highly water-intensive process.

The paper states that batteries made from calcium are “expected to be cheaper and safer than lithium-ion batteries” while providing comparable theoretical energy capacity.

The team said that among the types of calcium-based batteries, calcium-oxygen systems had the “highest theoretical energy density”. This is because the fuel for the battery comes from oxygen in the air rather than from materials stored inside the battery.

However, according to the paper published Wednesday, calcium-oxygen batteries do not operate stably at room temperature, and rechargeable batteries capable of doing so “have not been achieved” until now.

Finding an electrolyte – the component in the battery that enables it to charge and discharge – that does not cause a calcium reaction, limiting battery capacity, was a major challenge for the researchers, the team wrote.

To solve this problem, the Fudan team created a liquid-based electrolyte that can hold both the calcium and oxygen components of the battery.

The team said the rechargeable battery they produced could offer a cheaper alternative to lithium-based batteries with potentially wide applications.

02:01

What is climate finance and why is it important for the global energy transition?

What is climate finance and why is it important for the global energy transition?

“The proposed calcium-oxygen battery is stable in air and can be fabricated into flexible fibers that are woven into textile batteries for next-generation wearable systems,” the team wrote.

After depositing the battery components onto the fiber, the researchers found that their fiber battery was able to operate stably even when bent to minus 180 degrees.

“Using a commercial braiding machine, we woven these fiber batteries into a breathable and flexible battery textile that can power electronic devices such as mobile phones,” the paper says.

While their battery’s performance and capacity were still limited, the team said further engineering could improve their battery’s operation, and their research also opened up more avenues to produce calcium batteries with other materials. Are.

Source: www.scmp.com