Cheap Lloyds shares are likely to explode! I’m desperate to buy more today

Celebrating the cut in interest rates on Thursday, shares gained strongly and jumped 4.06% against 1.42%. FTSE 100 As a whole. When rates eventually peak and start falling, I think it’s likely to outperform the index.

brighter days ahead

Like all banks, Lloyds is linked to the global economy. When personal and business banking customers are buzzing, banks are buzzing more. They sell more loans and more savings products, and enjoy wider net interest margins, which they charge borrowers and pay savers.

They also suffer less from bad debts and loan losses, as mortgage borrowers are less likely to fall into arrears, while rising prices mean Lloyds must recoup its money if it has to auction repossessed homes. Fell.

Naturally, the cost of living crisis has been bad for Lloyds. As Britain’s largest mortgage lender and owner of Halifax, Lloyds would suffer huge losses if house prices fell. Its own analysts believe the market will decline 5% this year and 2.4% in 2024.

However, they expect a temporary recovery in 2025. Shares in Lloyds are likely to rise ahead of rising house prices as investors look ahead to brighter times ahead.

Now this is the decisive point. I have been saying for many years that the value of Lloyds shares looks great, but they are not on the recovery track. Today, the stock trades at just 5.7 times earnings, with a price-to-book value of just 0.6. The share price is trading at the same level as last year. It has declined by 27.89% in five years. That’s the value trap area.

However, markets are getting ahead of themselves today, with the perception that we have peaked in interest rates. If the Middle East crisis spreads and oil supplies are at risk, inflation could rise and the recovery could be delayed.

bumpy road ahead

Furthermore, we have waited so long for the highest interest rates that the reality may prove disappointing. For starters, it could reduce the net interest margin. Lloyds recently slipped to 3.08%, taking its base rate to a 15-year high.

It will surprise us all when the recovery comes, as will the recovery. At that point, Lloyds shares could explode and I’d be tempted to get in quickly. How much time do I have? no idea. We may enjoy a Santa rally later in the year, or have to wait until 2025 or beyond. The sooner I buy them, the better.

With a projected yield of 6.68% in 2023 and 7.36% in 2024, I should get quite a solid return from the dividend while waiting for the share price to explode. Lloyds has been generous with share buybacks and I expect this to continue.

These are tough times, but Lloyd’s is still making lots of money, as third quarter profits rose by £576m to £1.86bn. Of course, this could backfire in the form of yet another windfall tax. There are always risks when investing. Lloyds is a big holding for me, but that won’t stop me from buying more whenever possible.

Harvey Jones holds positions in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Lloyds Banking Group PLC.

