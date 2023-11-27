Chatham Lodging Trust: I would buy the 8.2% yielding preferred shares (NYSE:CLDT)

Jean-Luc Eychard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I don’t really like hotel REITs because they are quite exposed to fluctuations in travel patterns, but some REITs in that sector have issued preferred shares at quite interesting terms. In July, I took a closer look at Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) because I thought its favorite shares were becoming increasingly attractive. Since it’s been a while, I wanted to follow up on that article to see if I should finally open a long position in Preferred Shares.

FFO performance was as expected: quite soft

While the third quarter saw the hotel REIT’s financial results decline significantly on a year-over-year basis (while its H1 performance was stronger than the first half of last year), this was not entirely unexpected. In his comments, the CEO noted the impact of tech companies cutting their expenses, which reduced demand for intern-related rooms and had a negative impact of $8 million on revenue and approximately $5 million on operating profit.

Looking at the actual FFO and AFFO calculations, you see that the starting point was the $7.5 million net profit generated during the third quarter, of which $5.5 million was attributable to common shares and common units. After adding back $14.6 million in depreciation and amortization, attributable FFO was $20.1 million and attributable AFFO was $20.2 million.

This means AFFO was approximately $0.40 per share, and looking at 9M 2023 results, an adjusted FFO of $49.8M represents $0.99 per share. That’s actually not bad, but keep in mind that this calculation of adjusted FFO does not take into account capital expenditures. The company spent approximately $21.4 million on capital improvements across the hotel portfolio in the first nine months of the year and is guiding for a $9.2 million commitment in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year capital expenditures to $30.6 million. If I deduct the $21.4 million in capital expenditures from the $49.8 million in adjusted FFO reported for 9M 2023, the underlying AFFO capital expenditures after the correction were $28.4 million or $0.56 per share.

Due to volatility and uncertainty in the sector, the REIT is not providing any guidance for the final quarter of the year.

Even though I would use AFFO which includes capital expenditures, the preferred dividends are pretty well covered. As the table earlier in this article shows, the $49.8 million in adjusted FFO already includes about $6 million in preferred dividend payments. So if we use the $28.4 million in AFFO including capex, the total AFFO generated was approximately $35.4 million, meaning that $5.96 million in preferred dividends is still pretty well covered since the REIT has to cover its preferred dividends. Requires approximately 17% of your underlying AFFO. commitments

So from an operating perspective, I have full confidence in Chatham’s ability to continue paying its preferred dividend. The next element I always like to check is the balance sheet and access to liquidity. Not at all as the REIT will have to refinance approximately $300 million in existing debt in 2024.

During the third quarter of this year, the REIT took care of $60 million in loan repayments and issued $83 million in fixed-rate loans. The refinancing indicates that Chatham had to pay 7.6% for a 5-year loan and 7.3-7.4% for a 10-year loan. This is quite high but still manageable from the preferred shareholder’s perspective. As of the end of September, the average cost of loans was 5.5%. Should this increase to an average of 7%, the total amount of interest expense would increase by $1.9 million per quarter. Difficult but still manageable and the preferred dividend will still be covered very well. This would certainly be bad news for common shareholders but I’m looking at Chatham from a preferred shareholder perspective.

Looking at the balance sheet, there is debt of approximately $490M and net debt of approximately $420M (excluding restricted cash). Considering the book value of hotel assets is $1.24B, the debt ratio is actually quite good. And as you can see below, there’s about $790 million of equity on the balance sheet.

Since there are 4.8M preferred shares outstanding, the preferred equity portion is $120M, which means there is approximately $670M in common equity, which is junior to the preferred shares. And it is a very good cushion to absorb any adverse shock.

There is one additional interesting element I would like to highlight: some hotel properties have a carrying value that is less than the remaining mortgage on the property. As you can see below, the Homewood Suites at Billerica has a $14.6 million mortgage, but its book value is only $11 million, while the Hampton Inn & Suites Houston Medical Center has a mortgage of $16.4 million against a property valued at $14.1 million. There is a million dollar mortgage.

While the carrying value may not necessarily represent market value, it will be interesting to see if Chatham decides to surrender the assets.

Details of Preferred Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust has only one series of preferred shares outstanding, the Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:CLDT.PR.A). I like the fact that this series of preferred shares offers cumulative dividends, because it means the REIT has to cover all unpaid preferred dividends before making any payments on the common units. And perhaps also important: Although Chatham suspended making distributions on its common units (until it reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share), it continued to pay preferred dividends.

The Series A Preferred Shares have a fixed annual preferred dividend of $1.65625 per share, payable in four equal quarterly installments of $0.414 per share. Since Prefs are currently trading at just over $20/share, the current yield is about 8.2%.

investment thesis

As I believe we have seen peak interest rates and I am looking for some last-minute growth in my fixed income portfolio, the preferred shares issued by Chatham Lodging Trust meet my criteria. The preferred dividends are well covered and even in a stress test where the average cost of debt rises to 7% (or 8% for that matter), the preferred dividends remain covered. Meanwhile, Chatham’s balance sheet also looks strong, with a net debt ratio in the low thirties.

In my previous article I was also considering a long position in common shares but now I am no longer interested in common shares at the current share price. However, I will likely buy initial positions in preferred stocks over the next few days.

