November 27, 2023
Chatham Lodging Trust: I would buy the 8.2% yielding preferred shares (NYSE:CLDT)


Jean-Luc Eychard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I don’t really like hotel REITs because they are quite exposed to fluctuations in travel patterns, but some REITs in that sector have issued preferred shares at quite interesting terms. In July, I took a closer look at Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) because I thought its favorite shares were becoming increasingly attractive. Since it’s been a while, I wanted to follow up on that article to see if I should finally open a long position in Preferred Shares.

Data by YCharts

Chatham Investor Relations

Chatham Investor Relations

Chatham Investor Relations

search for alpha

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

A New Match for Menopausal Weight Gain: Ozempic

A New Match for Menopausal Weight Gain: Ozempic

November 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1-Tesla sues Sweden over blocked license plates amid strike

November 27, 2023

You may have missed

A New Match for Menopausal Weight Gain: Ozempic

A New Match for Menopausal Weight Gain: Ozempic

November 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1-Tesla sues Sweden over blocked license plates amid strike

November 27, 2023
How many car washes are there in the Myrtle Beach, SC area? we checked google maps

How many car washes are there in the Myrtle Beach, SC area? we checked google maps

November 27, 2023
Weight loss drug maker plans ‘buy now, pay later’ offer

Weight loss drug maker plans ‘buy now, pay later’ offer

November 27, 2023
Bernstein says Tesla and Chinese rival BYD's $649 billion valuation gap is unfair

Bernstein says Tesla and Chinese rival BYD’s $649 billion valuation gap is unfair

November 27, 2023
https://biz.crast.net/over-150-cyber-monday-tech-deals-cant-miss-everything-is-on-sale/

https://biz.crast.net/over-150-cyber-monday-tech-deals-cant-miss-everything-is-on-sale/

November 27, 2023