ChatGPT's Wild First Year

OpenAI recently celebrated the first anniversary of the public debut of its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, and what a year it was.

The AI ​​startup launched in 2015 existed in relative obscurity until the release of ChatGPT. Now, the AI ​​tool, the company, and CEO Sam Altman are all household names.

Here are some highlights of ChatGPT’s huge growth:

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI as part of its strategy to create AI software. On November 30, 2022, ChatGPT was officially launched by OpenAI.

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

OpenAI’s strategic partner Microsoft unveiled a $10 billion investment in OpenAI in January 2023. In February 2023, ChatGPT was available to users on Bing’s search engine.

A UBS study released on February 1 estimated that ChatGPT had reached 100 million active users in January, two months after its launch – making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history.

For comparison, according to Sensor Tower data, it took TikTok nine months to reach 100 million users after its global launch, and Instagram two and a half years.

After OpenAI released its deep learning model GPT-4, another advancement on ChatGPT, more than 2,000 tech experts and leaders from around the world signed a letter in late March calling for a halt to research in AI labs, Specifically demanded an immediate “stop”. At least 6 months on “Training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4”.

What is ChatGPT?

In May, Altman, who co-founded OpenAI, called on Congress to require companies to obtain a federal license before developing advanced AI technology like his organization’s ChatGPT.

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

“We think regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful models,” Altman said in his high-profile testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and Law.

According to a report by The Information in October, Altman told staff that OpenAI was now making more than $100 million per month, putting it on pace to generate $1.3 billion in revenue annually.

The outlet reported that the company’s revenue for all of 2022 was only $28 million.

In the days before ChatGPT’s first birthday last month, OpenAI’s board fired Altman in a shock move, setting off a power struggle that played out in the press.

Altman was terminated on Friday, November 17, and by the following Sunday, Microsoft had already hired him to lead an advanced AI team at the tech giant.

But his removal sparked an employee revolt at OpenAI, with nearly all of the startup’s 770 employees signing a letter sent to the board the following Monday, threatening to quit if he was not reinstated as CEO. He will step down and follow Altman at Microsoft.

Two days later, OpenAI announced that it would bring Altman back to lead the company, and three of the four board members who participated in his removal removed themselves and were replaced by high-profile figures, including tech titan Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

The result further raised the profiles of both OpenAI and Altman.

Fox News’ Gabrielle Regalbuto, Fox Business’ Emma Colton and Reuters contributed to this report.

