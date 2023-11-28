Chatgpt's 'Make It More' is a new trend that takes images to their absolute limits

A recent conversation during Mashable’s morning video call meeting revolved around water bottles, with someone showing off his very large, one-liter water bottle.

I had an idea: Could I create an even bigger water bottle with the help of ChatGPT’s image creation tool, Dall-E? I told it to create a “giant water bottle” and it created two images of water bottles towering over buildings and people.

It wasn’t big enough for me. I kept asking ChatGPT to increase the size of the bottle (you can see excerpts from that conversation in the image below), until finally, he created an image of a water bottle so huge that it covered the entire solar system and surrounded the galaxies.

Big, damn it! Credit: Stan Schroeder/ChatGPT/Mashable

When I asked for an even larger water bottle, the bot created abstract images in which the water bottle supposedly spanned multiple universes. It was the furthest he could ever take it, he said.

Now that’s an adequate sized water bottle. Credit: Stan Schroeder/ChatGPT/Mashable

I had some fun with the images and thought nothing of it. But now, it seems like it’s become an internet trend, with everyone trying their hand at creating an image of something and then making it…and a lot more.

I first saw a trend called “Make It More” Justin Moore’s tweet, a partner in a16z, to which he added images of ramen becoming increasingly spicy. Other examples I found include getting pizza more deliciousBecoming a bodybuilder more fleshy, And a strange scene is unfolding in Switzerland”more swiss,

If you have access to Dall-E (you need a $20 per month subscription to ChatGPT Plus to get it) it’s easy enough to do yourself: Ask the tool to create an image of something, and then Keep asking him to make it more of a particular trait.

You can try with adjectives like cute, big, or cheerful, but you can also ask Dell-E to make the image “more than just something,” like this example In which the prompt asked to create an image of a meme lord who would progressively become “more than a meme lord”.

In some cases, such as my water bottle example, the results will be more or less what you expect. But sometimes, things will take a sinister turn – see this thread requesting to make a progressive big cat Ending with the galaxy being swallowed by a demonic cat.

