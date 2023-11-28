November 28, 2023
Chatgpt's 'Make It More' is a new trend that takes images to their absolute limits


A recent conversation during Mashable’s morning video call meeting revolved around water bottles, with someone showing off his very large, one-liter water bottle.

I had an idea: Could I create an even bigger water bottle with the help of ChatGPT’s image creation tool, Dall-E? I told it to create a “giant water bottle” and it created two images of water bottles towering over buildings and people.

It wasn’t big enough for me. I kept asking ChatGPT to increase the size of the bottle (you can see excerpts from that conversation in the image below), until finally, he created an image of a water bottle so huge that it covered the entire solar system and surrounded the galaxies.

Big, damn it! Credit: Stan Schroeder/ChatGPT/Mashable

When I asked for an even larger water bottle, the bot created abstract images in which the water bottle supposedly spanned multiple universes. It was the furthest he could ever take it, he said.

Now that’s an adequate sized water bottle. Credit: Stan Schroeder/ChatGPT/Mashable

I had some fun with the images and thought nothing of it. But now, it seems like it’s become an internet trend, with everyone trying their hand at creating an image of something and then making it…and a lot more.

I first saw a trend called “Make It More” Justin Moore’s tweet, a partner in a16z, to which he added images of ramen becoming increasingly spicy. Other examples I found include getting pizza more deliciousBecoming a bodybuilder more fleshy, And a strange scene is unfolding in Switzerland”more swiss,



