ChatGPT's Ethereum price forecast is $3,500, further favoring AIDoge boost - Yahoo Finance

New York, NY-News Direct-Finance News

In the unpredictable world of cryptocurrencies, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are starting to make waves.

These models can generate seemingly accurate financial analysis, with Ethereum being the latest model to benefit from ChatGPT’s optimistic forecasts.

However, ChatGPT isn’t stopping at Ethereum — it’s also added the trending meme coin Aidoge Recently added to its watch list, attracting the attention of crypto-savvy investors.

It’s been a surprisingly volatile few weeks for $ETH holders, with the token’s price trajectory changing dramatically.

After a rapid rise between March 10 and April 16, the price of $ETH has taken a “breather” – falling by 15% over the past four weeks.

During those four weeks, the value of $ETH rose and fell several times as bulls and bears fought for market dominance.

Unfortunately for the bulls, $ETH price is now testing the important $1,800 level as support. This level has held steady three times since the beginning of April, yet price has not immediately rejected it this time – signaling that the bears may have the upper hand in this battle.

The price of $ETH also dropped below the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA) in the first week of May, suggesting that the overall short- and medium-term trend is bearish.

However, it’s not all bad news for $ETH holders – the price is still trading well above the 200-day EMA, which is interpreted as the long-term trend remaining positive.

Additionally, crypto data aggregator datamish This highlights that long interest far outweighs short interest for Ethereum. This is great news for Ethereum bulls, as it means more traders are taking long positions on $ETH than short positions – which reflects market optimism.

As investors grapple with these recent market changes, the need for reliable Ethereum price predictions has never been more apparent.

Enter ChatGPT – OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot. This chatbot has become incredibly popular since its launch in November 2022 reuters reporting that it reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after its release to the public.

Although Chatbot can help with countless tasks, savvy crypto investors have recently been using chatbots to get objective price predictions for a range of coins and tokens.

Given Ethereum’s position within the crypto market, many of these investors are curious to know what ChatGPT has to say about $ETH’s current price trajectory – and whether the token could bounce back in the latter half of 2023.

According to ChatGPT, the price of Ethereum could reach around $2,800 to $3,000 by the end of 2023. This would represent a price increase of between 54% and 65%.

Looking even further, ChatGPT estimates that $ETH could rise to $3,500 by the end of 2024. This would be the highest price for $ETH since the April 2022 rally.

According to ChatGPT, Ethereum’s projected bullishness in the coming years will be fueled by the continued growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT sectors, institutional adoption of crypto assets, and regulatory clarity.

Ultimately, ChatGPT’s bullish forecast will be a welcome note for Ethereum investors, who may be positive for a few months if the chatbot is proven right.

ChatGPT’s insights aren’t limited to just the “big hitters” in the market like Ethereum – it can also be used to get price estimates for emerging projects.

One project that ChatGPT seems highly bullish on is Aidoge ($AI)The trending new meme coin that has now raised over $7.9 million through its presale phase.

This new entrant into the crypto world has caught people’s attention due to its inventive features, which also include a unique “meme generator.” Given the incredible power of memes on social media channels like Reddit and Twitter, this meme generator has already caught the attention of the public.

Individuals (and businesses) are very excited by AiDoge’s meme generator because it uses text-based prompts to create memes in seconds. Not only does this remove the need for photo-editing experience, but it also means meme lovers can streamline the process of “going viral” on social media.

Businesses can also use meme generators to enhance their marketing efforts on platforms like LinkedIn – adding a “personal” touch that can be quite beneficial when promoting products or services.

Per Aidoge’s White PaperThe meme generator will be powered by “credits”, which users will have to purchase using $AI – AiDoge’s native token.

This is the token that ChatGPT is increasingly working on as crypto investors can also purchase $AI through AIDoge’s presale to gain exposure to the future growth of the project.

Looking at the hype around AiDoge.comIn which more than 17,800 people are associated with this project telegram group,ChatGPT’s forecast is obviously optimistic. According to ChatGPT, the value of the $AI token could range from around $0.00001 to $0.00002 by the end of 2023.

If this happens, it would represent an increase of between 197% and 495% from the intended centralized exchange (CEX) listing price of $0.0000336.

ChatGPT notes that $AI could follow a similar trajectory to Dogecoin if it gains attention from the investment community – good news for those who invested through AiDoge’s presale.

Ultimately, ChatGPT’s optimistic analysis underlines the potential of AiDoge – meaning early investors could be on the cusp of a rewarding journey in the coming months.

Visit Aidoge Presale

Disclaimer: This should not be taken as investment advice. Crypto is a volatile asset, do your own research before investing and only invest money you can afford to lose. We may receive commission for clicking links in this article.

finance news

alex brown

[email protected]

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/chatgpts-ewhereum-price-prediction-is-3-500-also-backs-aidoge-to-pump-762045264

The IRS is set to announce new tax bracket limits for the 2024 tax year. One expert says a 5.4% increase from last year is expected.

With the outlook strengthening higher over the longer term, there is nothing that could push yields down in the near term, and there is still room for them to rise further.

Year to date, the markets are up – even after recent volatility and pullbacks, by about 12% for the S&P 500 and 28% for the NASDAQ. But there is concern in the air and red flags are flying. The combination of persistently high inflation and interest rates, as well as an increasingly dangerous geopolitical situation, is causing more and more experts to sound warnings. On the domestic policy side, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in recent comments, “Inflation is still very high, and in a few months

Households that earn more than $200,000 annually comprise a small portion of all tax returns filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses high-earning tax filers… Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Going – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Steve Eisman, portrayed by Steve Carell in the movie “The Big Short,” told the WSJ that his current investing thesis is “old school revenge.”

When Warren Buffett sat down for his first national TV interview with PBS in 1985, he was worth $500 million.

Zillow warned in May that housing would enter a “deep freeze” if mortgage rates reached 8%. They came anyway—and existing home sales hit a 13-year low.

Are we on the verge of a “housing recession” as existing home sales have fallen to 2010 levels? Zillow is doubling its predictions on home prices.

“I travel with just one carry-on,” says tech analyst Abhishek Singh. “In the morning, I just check out and then check in.” Sometimes the exact same room.

My wife and I are 70 years old. We have paid for everything including the house. Between my $29,000 pension and Social Security, we are receiving a total income of $99,000 per year, which is more than enough. Our current… Continue reading → Post Ask an Advisor: We’re 70, our retirement income is $99K, $1.4M in IRA and other investments. Is it too late to convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Rising bond yields are pushing up interest rates on everything from mortgages to personal loans, creating trouble for flexible consumer spending.

Analysts downgrade a stock for many reasons. A stock has moved so much in recent weeks that the analyst feels the stock is no longer a good value relative to its price, or the analyst feels a company is unlikely to perform well in the coming months. This may be due to increased competition, a decline in its products or services, a perceived downturn in the general economy, or the resignation of a longtime company insider. Whatever the reason, investors who hold positions do so

Investing in dividend stocks can be a good source of passive income. Instead of receiving payment as cash, you can also use dividends to grow your holdings by reinvesting them to buy additional shares of stock. Among other benefits, reinvestment of dividends can help you avoid brokerage charges. However, even when you do not receive dividends […] The post Do You Pay Taxes on Reinvested Dividends? By SmartAsset appeared first on SmartReads.

When people hear the name Ryan Reynolds, they may immediately think of the fast-talking actor famous for roles like Deadpool. But these days, Reynolds is making headlines for a different reason: his skills as an entrepreneur. With a collection of business ventures that have sold for over $2 billion, Reynolds is proving that he’s not just a one-trick pony. In an interview with “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer, Reynolds discussed his investment philosophy in depth, specifically regarding Mint Mobile.

(Reuters) – Investors poured money into a leveraged exchange traded fund that bet on a surge in Tesla shares as the company’s share price fell after a weaker-than-expected earnings report.

According to Amazon’s new management guidelines, “continued non-compliance” of the tech giant’s return-to-office order could land employees in trouble.

One-third of the semiconductor industry workforce is foreign-born – so immigration barriers are exacerbating the labor shortage.

Earning more money may make it easier to pay the bills, meet your financial goals, and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer may depend on several factors, including where you… Continue reading → Post What Income Level is Considered Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Apple’s shares declined for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) stock fell 1.5% to close at $172.88. According to Dow Jones Market Data, this losing streak is the longest since January 2022.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. See how their contributions and benefits compare.

Source

Source: www.bing.com