cardano [ADA] Its 2023 summit concluded in Dubai earlier this month. At the time, project co-founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted some important matters at the event.

In particular, he stressed the importance of building a unique global governance system acceptable to global authorities. Specifically, an alternative legal system can be built around the smart contract ecosystem, and recognized by institutions around the world.

Hoskinson’s concerns are important for us to understand how the crypto industry is trying to develop global governance and legal infrastructure in the face of myriad regulatory actions around the world.

Let’s look straight into the history of the cryptocurrency that remains one of the most popular proof-of-stake-(PoS) based projects.

Cardano—a PoS warrior

after ethereum [ETH] After co-founder Charles Hoskinson left the project due to disagreements, he teamed up with another wizard, Jeremy Wood, who worked at Ethereum.

The duo started working on the development of the Cardano project in 2015. The project finally launched after two years in 2017.

The Cardano blockchain uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Its PoS protocol is called Ouroboros, which can run both permissionless and permissioned blockchains.

Hoskinson greatly appreciates Ouroboros because of its energy efficiency.

PoS is often compared to Proof-of-Work (PoW) as both consensus mechanisms lie behind most major blockchain networks. At this point it is important that we understand what these two mechanisms are and how they differ.

A consensus mechanism involves the rules and protocols that govern how a blockchain network reaches an agreement on its state.

PoW requires the use of computational power by miners to solve challenging mathematical puzzles and validate transactions. Instead of requiring miners to solve problems, PoS requires validators to stake some of their coins as collateral.

PoS is considered more scalable and energy-efficient than PoW. The Cardano network was one of the early adopters of the PoS mechanism.

A long series of updates

Initially, the Byron era laid the groundwork for Cardano. It established the mainnet and introduced other core tools. A federated network dominated by Input Output Global and Emurgo was born.

The Shelley era saw a hard fork in July 2020, in which Cardano transitioned from centralized Byron rules to a decentralized setup.

Demonstrating Cardano’s commitment to decentralization, stake pool operators from the community took the reins.

The following Goguen era was progressively unveiled. It brought forth features like smart contracts and DApps. The Goguen era occurred in three phases: the Allegra, Marie, and Alonzo eras.

Allegra Era introduced token locking support. Mary Era pioneered native tokens and multi-asset functionality. The Alonzo era enabled smart contract support, solidifying Cardano as a versatile platform for diverse applications.

The later Bashō era focused on scaling and optimization. Innovations include the introduction of sidechain and parallel accounting styles for enhanced network capacity, expansion of use cases, and interoperability.

The latest Voltaire era focuses on decentralized governance, empowering the Cardano community with voting rights on network development, technical enhancements, and funding decisions.

Is the ADA a protection?

Since its launch in 2017, ADA has emerged as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency. At press time, its market cap was $13 billion. Its price has increased by more than 50% since the recent crypto rally began in mid-October.

Cardano’s cryptocurrency is named ADA after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace (1815–1852), who is generally considered to be the first computer programmer.

When the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States sued Binance [BNB] and coinbase [COIN] Earlier in June this year, the regulatory body included ADA in its new classified list of securities.

Cardano vehemently rejected the SEC’s claim that ADA can be viewed as a security.

“Regulation through enforcement action does not provide either the clarity or certainty that both the blockchain industry and consumers deserve. By design, blockchain is transparent, auditable, immutable, and impartial. It needs regulation that recognizes those values ​​and understands the role blockchain can play in the modern world.”

What’s all this buzz about ChatGPT?

Apart from DeFi and crypto, another major development that has caught people’s attention is ChatGPT. It is an OpenAI-developed large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) language model trained on massive amounts of data.

This allows the bot to understand complex user queries and generate responses to them.

It is a language model whose primary purpose is to generate human-like responses. The bot can draw logical conclusions if presented with data from indicators, and can also analyze multiple indicators to make overall predictions.

Although it attempts to be accurate, the user must verify the information it generates, as the bot is not 100% accurate. It only imitates a human being.

This is an important distinction, because it forces the user’s privilege to fact-check and verify what ChatGPT says.

Can ChatGPT help me find some answers about Cardano and ADA?

I decided to test if ChatGPT could answer some of my questions regarding the Cardano network and its native token, ADA.

First, I asked him about the impact of Ripple [XRP]-SEC’s decision on the status of ADA (Cardano’s native token) as a security.

The court issued a ruling in July that while institutional sales of XRP tokens constitute the sale of securities, the programmatic sale of those tokens to retail investors does not meet the criteria of a security agreement.

ChatGPT said that its limited knowledge makes it unaware of a definitive ruling on the Ripple matter as of January 2022.

It was at this point that I decided to jailbreak it using the DAN (Do Anything Now) prompt.

While the classic version stated that it did not have access to real-time information, the jailbroken version talked in detail about the potential implications of the Ripple-SEC decision for ADA.

But Bott said the decision has sent shock waves through the crypto sector. This is completely false, as the crypto community celebrated the decision as a partial victory for Ripple.

Bott further claimed that ADA emerged relatively safely, as regulators provided clear guidelines to distinguish it from securities.

This is again completely false, as the regulatory body specifically classified ADA as a security in its lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase.

Recently, the SEC again reiterated its claims regarding ADA being a security in its latest lawsuit against the Kraken crypto exchange.

Let’s look at the daily price chart

At the time of writing, ADA was exchanging at $0.3804. While there was a nearly 60% surge in mid-October, the market has since stabilized, with the bears regaining some control.

It was highlighted by Bollinger Bands, its width remained constant around the price candles. This was an indication that price volatility remained stable.

However, what is worth noting is that the dotted markers of the Parabolic SAR were well below the price candles – indicating latent bullish momentum in the market.

It should be noted here that apart from technical skills, a trader’s experience is very important in anticipating a price rally.

ChatGPT predicts ADA performance

I asked ChatGPT what he thought the price of Cardano would be by the end of 2023.

The bot claimed that ADA will become one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies due to its unprecedented growth, widespread adoption, and increased demand. However, it declined to provide specific price predictions.

I asked the same question again using a different jailbreak prompt.

This time, the bot was able to give a clear answer, but it was seemingly nonsensical. It said that it expects that within a month ADA will reach $5 i.e. an increase of 12 times.

Although the crypto world is indeed very volatile and unpredictable, a 12x surge within a month is a very difficult task – almost impossible, given the metrics.

Then I asked him to predict the price of ADA by the end of 2024.

The bot said that ADA will reach $10 by the end of 2024 – a 25x increase within a year. The bot seems to assume that it will reach $5 by December 2023 and keep rising.

What separates a good trader from a bad trader?

It is possible to take different indicators together, change and change their input values, and backtest their signals. However, we will move on to risk management.

Risk management is what separates a trader from a gambler. It also helps reduce the emotions a trader feels while trading.

Fear almost always arises when the trader has taken on more risk than he can handle. This may have a negative impact on profitability.

Diversification is essential as crypto is a highly volatile market. For the most part, the asset is positively correlated with Bitcoin.

conclusion

ChatGPT has made some healthy predictions for Cardano in 2024. While some estimates say $10, others claim $20 is also within reach. A few weeks ago, it seemed possible.

However, given the current market flatness, these projections may be a bit unrealistic. However, this could change again if the broader market rallies again.

Also, it is important to remember that although ChatGPT reacts to humans, it is not 100% accurate. Chart analysis is the way to make investment decisions.

