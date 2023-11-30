2023 sees some of the biggest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. The readily available ChatGPT is a leader in this work. One year after its launch, what impact has it had on culture and the creative world? And should artists be afraid?

ChatGPT turns one year old today.

Launched on November 30, 2022, the artificial intelligence tool entered the public consciousness properly this year, and took the world by storm.

Just weeks after its launch, it became the fastest-growing consumer application in history – with more than 58 million visits by mid-December 2022. With ChatGPIT, the company behind OpenAI, this figure will increase to approximately 1.8 billion monthly visits by the halfway point of 2023. , stating that its website has become one of the most visited domains in the world.

For those of you who have not yet had the pleasure of being entertained with our soon-to-be AI overlords, online chatbots provide fast, human-like answers to questions, using data from across the internet. It can be writing scripts, essays, songs, poems… even funny jokes.

Chatbots made headlines for some of the wrong reasons last year, especially when it comes to concerns over misinformation, ethics, and academic integrity in the educational sector – with more and more students using Chatbots for their assignments. The platform’s ability to bypass plagiarism detection tools certainly helps…

chatgpt controversy

Its impact on various cultural and social spheres has been widespread and often controversial.

While many see it as a useful tool for a variety of tasks, there are ongoing concerns that the rise of ChatGPT is associated with the loss of employment – ​​particularly in fields focused on the written word and creativity.

Some companies, such as Apple and JPMorgan Chase, have reportedly banned employees from using chatbots for fear of inaccuracies and misinformation, while Meta has banned the use of generative AI in political advertising for fear of generating political misinformation. is banned.

Nevertheless, this is unlikely to prevent ChatGPT and similar tools from being used to create and spread false or misleading content.

Case and issue, when a New York-based attorney found himself in trouble this year for using ChatGPT for research purposes in a case, but was shamed for using the material provided. In this case, fake quotes.

Recently, American magazine Sports Illustrated was accused of using an AI platform to create fake articles with fake journalist bylines. Hardly a great look.

illegal copying

The journalism sector remains concerned that ChatGPT’s ability to generate and translate text will replace human journalists and make the profession redundant.

For example, to this day, Euronews is a victim of this practice, with daily cases of illegal word-for-word translation of our articles by a site called L’Observatoire de L’Europe, which fails to respect our bylines. Is, and puts all our articles under the name Jean Delaunay – an AI generated fake journalist.

They will likely steal this article, and the feedback loop will continue.

fearful creator

As ChatGPT’s first year comes to an end, serious questions are being asked by the creative world.

ChatGPT is one of several software that has created an uproar over AI-generated works, increasing frustrations over the devaluation of art in society.

like lens Earlier the app, which has drawn the ire of digital artists who claim the works it creates are based on stolen art, ChatGPT has raised copyright and ethics questions after it was trained on large amounts of data. which enables it to be predicted. Stringing words together in a meaningful way. This data may include copyrighted output, and for example, there is currently no legal protection for songs “written in this genre”.

Many fear that this will weaken and potentially destroy artists’ work, leaving countless people worried about their livelihoods, and questioning why people would continue to pay for their creations when they themselves can make similar creations. Can create art.

From cartoonists And painters Taking legal action to reclaim copyrights and consent by filing class-action lawsuits, controversy over AI-generated photos Sony World Photography Awards, musician speaking against ChatGPT and saying that AI will be “the biggest rival of future artists”, and Celebrities sue OpenAI Over copyright infringement, creators around the world have expressed their displeasure throughout 2023.

Screenwriters presented their stand this year Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike centered around Platforms like AI and ChatGPT,

WGA East President Lisa Cullen reignited things by saying in an X-post that the writers “are well aware that AI will play a role in filmmaking.” However, he revealed that “Producers are already asking writers to rewrite AI-sourced scripts and use AI to read the script and make notes.”

The strikes may be over, but given the studios’ continued effort to cut costs at any cost, the future is not bright. In this case, the human factor.

taking a stand

One of the most outspoken and eloquent artists to speak is Nick Cave, who Labeled ChatGPT And its songwriting abilities are a “grotesque travesty of being human”. He elaborated by saying that the algorithmically generated song was nonsense “in the style of Nick Cave”, and he took a stand for artists around the world.

“I understand that ChatGPT is in its infancy, but maybe that’s the emerging terror of AI – that it will always be in its infancy, because it will always have to go further, and the direction is always further, always faster.”

He added: “It can never be reversed, or slowed down, because it leads us to an imaginary future, perhaps, or to our complete destruction. Who can possibly say what?”

He described ChatGPIT as an exercise in “replication masquerading as mockery” and said that although it might be able to write a speech or an essay, “it can’t make a real song.”

“ChatGPT’s sadistic role is that it is destined to imitate and can never contain authentic human experience, no matter how devalued and trivialized that human experience becomes over time.”

Later in the year, as part of an ongoing dialogue with his fans through his open forum, Cave red hand fileswas an artist Asked a question about creativity and chatgpt By a fan, Leon.

Leon asked Cave: “I work in the music industry and am very excited about ChatGPT. I was talking to a songwriter in a band who was using ChatGPT to write his songs, because it was so ‘quick and easy’. I couldn’t really argue against it. I know you’ve talked about ChatGPT before, but what’s wrong with making things faster and easier?”

Cave replied: “ChatGPT is increasingly tracking the commodification of the human spirit by mechanizing the imagination. This makes our participation in the work of creation worthless and unnecessary. The ‘songwriter’ you were talking to, Leon, who is using ChatGPT to write ‘his’ songs because it’s ‘faster and easier’, is participating in this erosion of the world’s soul and sense of humanity. And, to put it politely, he should avoid it if he wants to continue calling himself a songwriter.

He said ChatGPT’s intention is to “eliminate the process of creation and its associated challenges, treating it as nothing more than a time-wasting inconvenience that stands in the way of commodification.”

For Cave and many others, being an artist doesn’t mean copying, and these AI-generated “artifacts” have the potential to feel anti-artist.

“There are all kinds of temptations in this world that will sap your creative spirit, but none are more fiendish than that limitless machine of artistic demoralization, ChatGPT.”

what next?

Generative AI systems like ChatGPT are widespread.

They have changed the public’s perception of AI, and as much as fear-mongering should be mitigated, concerns remain strong.

For example, used correctly it can be a useful writing aid, the go-to tool for non-native speakers for presentations. It can be enjoyed and entertained. But caution is more than necessary in the field of artistic creation. this is complex.

countless demands Better AI Rules are encouraging, especially when it comes to ChatGPT and other generative AI systems making it easier for criminals to prey on human weaknesses. But this should also apply to the art world.

Less encouraging is the fact that Bloomberg reports that the AI ​​generator industry will be worth $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years. Therefore, ChatGPT is not going anywhere in the near future. It will continue to inhabit even more people’s workflows in 2024. This may settle into some people’s workflow even more. creative process,

However, let’s hope that the AI ​​floodgates opened in 2023 will stop by the time ChatGPT celebrates its second birthday.

Happy birthday and all that, but the cast has called for caution. His (human) voice and (human) words should not be taken lightly.

