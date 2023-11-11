ChatGPT | This was the most important week in AI since the launch of CNN Business

cnn-

this was it This is definitely the most important week Artificial intelligence since the launch of ChatGPT last year.

OpenAI unveiled the latest version of the technology that underpins its viral ChatGPT chatbot. Elon Musk announced the arrival of a sarcastic AI ChatGPT rival called Grok to his platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. There was a Senate subcommittee hearing about AI regulation in the healthcare sector, a targeted attack against OpenAI, and the first wearable AI device that is intended to one day replace smartphones.

“These important announcements are a sign of the pace at which the AI ​​market is moving,” said ABI Research analyst Reece Hayden.

Hayden said the week’s developments are an example of what’s happening in the industry. The AI ​​community continues to balance the risks of unintended consequences by moving too fast while moving forward as quickly as possible to remain competitive and innovative.

“Overall, it [was] A huge week,” Hayden said.

A closer look at everything you need to know about the week in AI:

OpenAI held its first developer conference about a year after the launch of ChatGPIT, which helped renew an arms race among tech companies to develop and deploy similar AI tools in their products.

The company unveiled a series of AI tool updates, including the ability for developers to create custom versions of ChatGPT, called ChatGPT. Similar to plugins, GPTs can connect to databases, be used in emails, or facilitate e-commerce ordering. CEO Sam Altman demonstrates in just a few minutes how easy it is for anyone to create a GPT without any prior coding experience.

The company is also launching a GPT Store later this month to make GPTs searchable. Similar to other app stores, they will be listed on leaderboards, and the company will highlight useful tools in categories like productivity, education, and “just for fun.”

Hayden said that the announcements, as well as the Apple-like core structure and focus on developers, signal their intention to “solve their business strategic challenges” by building a strong developer ecosystem that addresses high costs and limited Revenue sources included.

Altman also showed GPT-4 Turbo, the latest version of the technology that powers ChatGPT. He said it can now support input equivalent to about 300 pages of a standard book, which is about 16 times longer than the previous iteration.

Altman also shared more details about the platform’s growth: Nearly 2 million developers now use the platform and nearly 90% of Fortune 500 companies are using the tool internally. Currently it has 100 million active users.

Humane, a startup founded by former Apple employees, introduced its first AI wearable device, called the AI ​​Pin, a small blinking gadget that attaches to clothing. It is intended to eventually replace the smartphone by presenting information in the user’s hands, providing the ability to answer phone calls and perform various tasks without holding the smartphone.

The company said it also includes some AI-powered tools, including the ability to search, send messages, and manage email clutter. The AI ​​Pin, which runs on a Snapdragon processor and boasts a Qualcomm AI Engine, is equipped with depth and motion sensors, has an ultra-wide camera and a laser ink display.

Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at Gartner, said the unveiling “marks an important step in exploring future hardware designs for generative and potentially new ways of human and machine interaction.”

Still, it’s unclear what adoption might look like. Although the company promises all-day battery, Hayden said the biggest challenge for on-device AI deployment is battery life. “Given that this device is so small and claims to offer many different behaviors and use cases and can understand data to inform models, it will be interesting to see if battery life is appropriate or No.”

Other concerns also exist: “Always-on AI that collects and processes data will really take a leap of faith from society that it is currently unlikely to take,” Hayden said.

The AI ​​Pin, which starts at $699, will go on sale in the US on Thursday, November 16.

XAI said in a blog post that it takes inspiration from British author Douglas Adams’ comedy science-fiction novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a little intelligence and has rebellious tendencies, so please do not use it if you hate humor!” XAI said in the post.

Elon Musk’s AI startup Musk, who has owned X — formerly known as Twitter — for a year, Said Grok is trained by having “real-time access” to information from the platform.

Musk said Grok is still in the early stages of testing, but will soon come to X’s Premium+ service in the US, which includes features like blue checkmarks for $16 per month.

Musk is a co-founder of OpenAI, but he stepped down as chairman five years ago due to disagreements about the company’s direction.

Two days after the developer conference, OpenAI experienced massive disruptions to its services, which it later attributed to possible targeted attacks on its servers. The company wrote on its website Wednesday evening that it was “suffering from periodic outages due to unusual traffic patterns caused by the DDoS attack.”

A DDoS attack, or distributed denial of service, typically refers to an attacker who floods Internet servers to disrupt normal traffic.

On Wednesday users were unable to access all of OpenAI’s tools and services and received a message that the platform was at capacity.

The company told CNN that no user information was compromised.

Major tech companies are also doubling down on AI. Reuters reported that Amazon is investing millions of dollars in training the AI, codenamed “Olympus”, which is expected to double the amount of “parameters” or building blocks that make the AI ​​smarter than OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. Let’s make.

Additionally, YouTube is testing AI tools that answer questions about content, make recommendations, and summarize topics in the comment sections of videos.

Chandrasekaran said that while not all companies will create huge AI models, many will continue to create smaller and specialized models to improve their products, automate tasks and gain a competitive edge.

