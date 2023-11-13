ChatGPT predicts Tesla stock price for early 2024

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been in a bit of a strange situation throughout 2023. On the one hand, it experienced significant growth in the stock market, rising almost 100% since January 1. On the other hand, facing the widespread EV slowdown, Tesla started lowering prices, resulting in a price war between electric vehicle manufacturers.

The company’s performance in the market has also been less impressive in recent weeks – mainly due to its disappointing Q3 report – and its stock has fallen 14.52% over the past 30 days.

However, the EV giant delivered about 1.3 million in the first three quarters of the year and is still maintaining its target of 1.8 million for the year, unlike its rivals like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), which recently announced its The expected reduction is by approximately 20%.

In an effort to analyze the mixed performance and figure out where Tesla might stand heading into 2024, Feinbold decided to consult OpenAI’s flagship tool – ChatGPT – and see what he thinks. Where will TSLA stock stand on January 1?

ChatGPT estimates TSLA price range for January 1st

According to ChatGPT, Tesla is expected to be between $180 and $280 on January 1, 2024. Given that this is a wide range, artificial intelligence (AI) also presented three possible scenarios and offered strict estimates for each of them.

Three possible limits for TSLA on January 1, 2024. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

The first version emphasizes Tesla’s latest figures and sets its price between $180 and $200. ChatGPT believes that the decline seen in the past months could be strong enough to further depress the EV maker’s market share price during November and December.

On the other hand, it estimates that it is more likely that, despite the downward trend, Tesla’s fairly strong performance so far will provide enough support for its shares and keep them between $210 and $230 until the new year.

Finally, ChatGPT also sees the potential for Tesla to be successful in the coming months. According to AI, Tesla’s strong long-term performance as well as its demonstrated ability to react to market challenges give room for optimism and the stock could still rise to between $240 and $260.

When asked to assess which of the three scenarios is the most plausible, ChatGPT decided to play things safe and hinted that the middle option – one that would see Tesla hit a high of $230 on January 1 Could – best bet.

Chatgpt analyzes recent news from India

Taking into account the news on the possible production of the €25,000 model at Tesla’s German plant in its original assessment, ChatGPT created a separate analysis for an update on the possible future of the EV maker’s planned plant in India.

The Indian government is ready to accept Tesla’s request to significantly reduce its tariffs on EVs, according to a financial Times Report of 13 November.

Currently, the tariff is up to 70% for cars priced under $40,000 and up to 100% for models above that price point. The request was made as a part of Tesla’s plan to open a plant in the country and begin expansion into India’s new EV market.

Still, despite the tariff cuts, Tesla may face an uphill battle as currently, the highest demand in the country is for two-wheeler electric vehicles and not the more expensive cars that Musk’s EV maker is known for. Is.

Accordingly, ChatGPT assessed that if investors see a real possibility of Tesla’s significant expansion in India, its share price could reach $280 as early as 2024. AI also said that – if a deal actually happens – the low estimate would also rise to between $200 and $220.

TSLA will decide the price limit once the agreement is reached with India. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

tesla price analysis

As for where TSLA stands on January 1, it is currently valued at $214.65, meaning it was up 2.22% on its last trading day. Additionally, Tesla shares have been on a modest rise throughout extended hours, with their price up 0.42% at the time of publication.

TSLA 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

The broader picture of EV maker market performance is somewhat different. Since October, Tesla has been on a sharp decline and has lost 14.52% over the last month. On the other hand, the stock has been rising significantly for most of 2023 and is up 98.57% year-to-date (YTD).

Buy Stock Now with Interactive Brokers – The Most Advanced Investment Platform

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com