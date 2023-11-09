ChatGPT predicts Solana price for early 2024

Amid a new wave of optimism in the cryptocurrency market that has seen most digital assets trading in the green, Solana (SOL) has been one of the best performers, gaining nearly 10% in a single day. , and artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT suggests even greater gains for early 2024.

As it happens, Finbold consulted the latest model from OpenAI’s popular product ChatGPT-4 for information on the price of the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and it provided some useful insights from the outlook on November 9. Is of.

Chatgpt’s SOL prediction

Specifically, based on online information available to it, including historical price trends, technical analysis (TA), and expert predictions, the AI ​​platform set Solana’s optimistic price range of “anywhere from $50 to $150” by early 2024. Is. ,

“A historical price analysis shows that Solana has seen a significant price increase since its inception in 2020; if this trend continues, Solana could see higher price growth by 2024.”

From TA’s perspective, ChatGPT cites Solana’s track record as “a strong project backed by strong technology,” which, in addition to the continued development and built projects on its network, is driving the price of its cryptocurrency upward based on growth. Can increase. And the success of these projects.

solana price analysis

As things stand, Solana was changing hands at a price of $47.57 at press time, up 9.98% over the past 24 hours, up 7.58% over the past seven days, and up a whopping 115.39% in the past month alone. As per latest charts on 9th November.

Solana 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

Meanwhile, the ‘buy and sell indicator’ for Solana has recently shown a massive buy signal despite reports that wallets owned by infamous crypto exchange FTX and crypto investment firm Alameda Research involved in a criminal fraud scandal are trading in their SOL. Were dumping.

Source: finbold.com