ChatGPT predicts Palantir stock price for 2024

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is an American software company specializing in big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Its software has been used to investigate terrorist networks, track the spread of infectious diseases, and uncover financial fraud.

Recently, the company has been criticized for its close ties to the US government and its use of surveillance technology, but the stock is up 217% year to date.

In a quest to assess Palantir’s investment feasibility, Feinbold turned to ChatGPT analysis.

ChatGPT’s efficiency in predicting stock prices comes from its ability to process extensive datasets. Trained on a combination of historical stock prices and news articles, the model excels at recognizing patterns and trends that may escape human observation. It provides analysis and insight regarding Palantir stock price.

To buy or not?

In a typical chatbot breakdown, the algorithm produced a relatively balanced answer to whether a stock is worth buying:

“Deciding whether Palantir is a good investment depends on your personal investment goals and risk tolerance. Palantir is a high-growth stock with great potential, but it’s also a risky investment. The company has a history of losses, and its share price is volatile. If you are a long-term investor who is comfortable taking risk, Palantir may be a good buy for you. However, if you are a risk-averse investor, you may want to consider other investments,” ChatGPT wrote.

PLTR’s stock price will range from $18 to $25 in 2024, and “this wide range reflects the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance and overall market conditions,” ChatGPT said.

The current stock price is $20.27, which is not far from the estimated average price of $22.4. However, if the expected rise to $25 materializes, it would result in a gain of 23.3% for investors. Conversely, a decline of $18 would result in a loss of 11.1%.

When further asked about the reasons underlying its prediction, ChatGPT wrote:

“Palantir’s revenue growth is expected to continue in 2024, driven by increased adoption of its software platforms. The company is still not profitable, but is expected to reduce its losses in 2024 as it expands its business. [It’s also] It is expected to launch new products in 2024, which may increase its revenue and improve its competitive position.

Wall Street’s forecast for PLTR

A synthesis of estimates from the 20 analysts on TipRanks last quarter indicates a 12-month average price target of $15.18 for Palantir.

This suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the current price of $20.27, and ‘Catch‘Recommendation. Based on ratings for the last three months, PLTR has received 4 ‘Buy’ ratings, 5 ‘Hold’ ratings and 5 ‘Sell’ ratings.,

In the most optimistic scenario, experts predict the stock will reach $25, as ChatGPT also reiterated. On the other hand, there is a disparity in price targets: experts suggest $5, while ChatGPT suggests a slightly higher figure of $18.

Palantir is an emerging company, so accurately estimating its value can be challenging due to various unexpected challenges. Nevertheless, investors remain interested in the company’s outlook and its value projection.

