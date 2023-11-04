ChatGPT predicts Bitcoin price for early 2024

While Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant rally in the second half of October, it has failed to stay above the coveted price of $36,000 despite rising higher on several occasions over the past week.

Many other cryptocurrencies have performed similarly and have seen significant increases in recent days, but have remained mostly stable since the beginning of November.

In turn, Feinbold decided to consult OpenAI’s predictive language model – ChatGPT – to see whether Bitcoin bulls or bears have a strong case and where the world’s largest cryptocurrency could be on January 1, 2024.

When asked what the price of BTC could be at early next year, ChatGPT was quick to point out that while it’s highly unlikely, the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency has doubled since January 1 and will do so again over the next two months. It is possible

However, it also highlighted that there are many complexities when trying to determine the future prices of cryptocurrencies and pointed out several key points to consider.

ChatGPT addresses Bitcoin bullishness and bearishness

When addressing the bullish arguments, OpenAI’s flagship product specifically mentioned the current bullish market sentiment, the fact that we are in an uptrend, and the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

Its arguments in favor of bears were somewhat less specific. ChatGPT mentioned the ongoing threat of government action, the possibility of some type of scam involving Bitcoin, or the overall loss of investors amid the economic recession.

Given that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other government agencies have been losing recently in their battles against various actors in the cryptocurrency industry, a major action before January 1 seems unlikely.

However, ChatGPT may have a point to mention the threat of loss of interest due to a widespread recession due to the uncertain state of the economy throughout 2023.

ChatGPT offers three main scenarios

When asked to predict the potential price of Bitcoin on January 1, 2024, ChatGPT offered three possible outcomes – a bullish scenario, a bearish scenario, and a stable scenario.

ChatGPT presents three scenarios for Bitcoin in the coming months. Source: ChatGPT and Finbold

We also inspired the AI ​​to tell us which price is considered most likely given the growth of the crypto market during 2023. Surprisingly, it turned out that its stable scenario is not only the most probable, but also slightly bullish – a range between $40,000 and $50,000.

ChatGPT has also expressed its assessment that even in the worst case scenario, Bitcoin will not go below $25,000 on January 1. However, it also does not believe that it can go above $60,000 within the next two months.

bitcoin price analysis

No matter what the future holds for BTC, the cryptocurrency stands at $34,723 at the time of publication, meaning it is up 0.75% over the past 24 hours. Its performance in the last 5 days has also been quite good with an overall increase of 0.77%.

Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Despite the positive news and overall optimism that the US may soon get its first BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF), it is notable that Bitcoin has so far failed to stabilize above $35,000 – rising above it on several occasions. despite. Last Week – Leaves some room for speculation as to whether the bulls or bears have a stronger case at this point.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com