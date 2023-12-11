ChatGPT predicts Apple stock price for January 1, 2024

For many years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the stars in both the stock market and the technology sector. Known as a major innovator that has grown its annual sales relatively consistently, its shares have for the most part seen a steady rise.

However, Apple’s recent earnings report shows some signs that the company may be struggling to move forward as it has experienced four consecutive quarters of revenue decline. Additionally, while its stock market performance has been quite strong in 2023, it has gone through a period of increased volatility since reaching a July peak of $197.

Considering all these factors and with the new year approaching, Feinbold decided to consult the artificial intelligence (AI) of OpenAI’s flagship platform – ChatGPT – to find out where Apple’s shares stand in early 2024. Can happen.

ChatGPT assesses Apple’s prospects for January 1, 2024

When analyzing how Apple will fare on New Year’s Day, ChatGPT considered the current optimism surrounding the company – both in terms of analyst forecasts and investor sentiment – ​​as well as the fact that the tech giant has outperformed despite setbacks. Have done. The overall market throughout 2023.

ChatGPT identifies the key drivers for AAPL price. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

Ultimately, AI provided cautious bullishness regarding Apple and estimated that its stock could reach $230 on January 1, while determining it was unlikely that it would find itself below $200.

However, ChatGPT also pointed out that there are a number of factors that could move the tech company’s stock either way, such as overall market conditions, challenges from competitors in the sector, and the success of its existing innovative efforts.

ChatGPT predicts a possible AAPL price range on January 1, 2024. Source: FInbold and ChatGPT

APPL Price Analysis

Over the past 7 days, Apple has experienced a significant surge and is up 3.04%. At the latest market close on Friday, December 8, the firm’s shares were also in the green – albeit slightly – rising 0.74% to a price of $195.71.

Looking at the full year, Apple is offering a very strong performance despite a period of decline and volatility between August and a resurgence of bullish momentum in late October.

Over the past month, AAPL has been trading in the 183.53 – 195.99 range, which is quite wide. It is currently trading near the high of this range. Resistance zone from 195.84 to 196.46. This area is formed by combining multiple trend lines across multiple time frames.

Support zone from 190.27 to 193.97. This area is formed by the combination of several trend lines and important moving averages on the daily time frame. Overall, its shares have gained a total of 56.48% since January 1, 2023.

