ChatGPT portfolio outperforms the UK's top 10 most popular funds

According to an experiment conducted by Finder.com, a selection of stocks selected by artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in March is still outperforming the UK’s top 10 most popular funds.

Analysts at personal finance comparison site ChatGPT asked them to create a theoretical fund of 38 stocks following a series of investment principles taken from leading funds.

The “fund” has gained 16.73% in the nine months since its inception on 6 March 2023, outperforming the average of the 10 most popular UK funds, which have collectively gained 6.24% in value over the same time period. Has increased.

The most popular funds include UK, US and global funds such as Vanguard, Fidelity and HSBC.

At the close of trading on Friday, the ChatGPT fund was currently 10.5 percentage points ahead of the top UK funds. According to Finder.com, it has led the real fund for 194 out of 199 market days (97%) over its lifetime so far.

The top performers in the fund at the close of trading on Friday were Nvidia (NVDA) up 105%, META (META) up 81% and Intel (INTC) up 75%.

Finder’s ChatGPT Fund vs the UK’s most popular investment vehicles. Chart: Finder.com

“Would you like advice from an inveterate TikTok star or an AI capable of processing millions of data points from the web and delivering tailored advice?” said John Osler, CEO of Finder.com.

,Of course, the ideal answer at this point would be neither. Spending time researching through known primary sources or a qualified advisor would be a safer and recommended approach, but this may not last forever.

“It appears that the democratization of AI is something that will disrupt and revolutionize financial industries, although it is too early to get carried away when it comes to consumers’ own finances. However, fund managers are shrugging their shoulders with trepidation. “Especially as chatGPT funds like ours are currently outperforming many of them,” he said.

Research in 2021 revealed that half of UK investors used social media for investment advice.

