ChatGPT Plus customers can upload, analyze files in latest beta

ChatGPT Plus members can now upload and analyze files in the latest beta, as well as use modes like Browse with Bing without having to manually switch, letting the chatbot decide when to use them.

In its new beta for ChatGPT Plus members, OpenAI, run by Sam Altman, has added more useful features.

“With the new update, you can upload an image and ask for it to be modified. Everything in 1 hint, in 30 seconds. Goodbye Photoshop,” one ChatGPT Plus customer posted on X.

As The Verge reports, users won’t have to select modes like Browse with Bing from the GPT-4 dropdown.

According to the report, the chatbot is not limited to just text files.

As another ChatGPT Plus member posted on the threads, this full-model version of GPT can chat about PDFs directly and you can also chat with data files and other document types.

“There is no need to select a model anymore. It automatically chooses to use DALL-E to launch a web browser, run Python code, or generate images based on the needs of the description during a conversation,” the user said.

ChatGPT Plus is available for $20 per month, and subscribers get general access to ChatGPT even during peak hours, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature for generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

‘Browse with Bing’ is now out of beta and officially available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

“Browsing, which we relaunched a few weeks ago, is moving out of beta. “Plus and Enterprise users no longer need to switch the beta toggle to use Browse, and are able to choose ‘Browse with Bing’ from the GPT-4 model selector,” the company said in an update this month. Said.

OpenAI has also integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to user requests with images.

