Bitcoin (BTC) is outperforming both traditional financial assets and most of the cryptocurrency market in 2023, especially due to its most recent price rally this week. This performance has added to the demand for the recent rally led by BTC.

It is still not certain if the bull run has actually started, or if it is a short flight that will be used as exit liquidity for whales, Bitcoin miners and big players. However, the flight has begun for BTC, causing its dominance to reach a two-year high since April 2021 at the 52.53% mark at press time. tradeinview Bitcoin Dominance Index (BTC.D).

BTC.D 2 year high. Source: trading view

Historically, Bitcoin has started bullish as the leading cryptocurrency, with an increase in market capitalization dominance over other projects, which may later follow a trend called an “ultseason” in crypto trading.

With this in mind, Finbold turned to ChatGPT – via a GPT-4 API bot that receives payments in crypto – for three recommended low-cap cryptocurrencies with price disparities between their current market caps and fundamentals. To ask for.

ChatGPT Recommends 3 Cryptocurrencies for Altseason

Notably, Finbold first used the ‘/settrol’ command to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in the role of “a cryptocurrency price investor advisory for a financial news outlet.” Then we used the following hint without previous reference:

“Recommend 3 low-cap cryptocurrencies with notable asymmetry between their current market capitalization and their fair value. So value investors can prepare themselves for the next season/bull market. Justify your choice.” – prompt used by finbold on GPT-4 API

ChatGPT suggested three low-cap projects for the next bull run, with their own justifications, and denied this:

“While these are carefully chosen options based on current market conditions, the volatile and unpredictable nature of the crypto market means investors should always do their own detailed research before making investment decisions. It is also important to understand the concept of ‘only invest what you can afford to lose’ when investing in cryptocurrencies.’ — chatgpt-4

ChatGPT-4 Top 3 Low-Cap Cryptocurrencies for the Next Bull Run. Source: Finbold

graph (grt)

Specifically, the AI’s first pick for the next bull run is The Graph (GRT):

“Although it was only launched in December 2020, GRT has managed to establish itself as an important tool in the DeFi sector. The Graph acts like Google for blockchain, indexing data from the chain in a way that allows developers to easily pull that data and use it in their own dapps. This reduces their development time and with the growing trend of decentralized finance (DeFi), data indexing will become a more important aspect of this ecosystem than we can even imagine yet. — chatgpt-4

At press time GRT is trading at $0.082, with a 2,32% gain over the last 24 hours, while recovering from a negative month of accumulated losses of over 6%. Graf’s market capitalization is $760 million, ranking 50th in Feinbold’s index.

GRT 1-Month Price Chart. Source: Finbold

Orion Protocol (ORN)

As a second choice for a potential altseason in this expected bull run, GPT-4 AI recaps Orion Protocol (ORN):

“Orion Protocol seeks to solve some of the biggest problems in DeFi by aggregating the liquidity of the entire crypto market into one decentralized platform. Bridging the gap between the centralized and decentralized worlds of crypto is a key strength of Orion, facilitating the future growth of DeFi. Metalayers that aggregate both centralized and decentralized resources are increasingly looking like the future infrastructure and framework on which Blockchain 3.0 will be built. — chatgpt-4

Meanwhile, ORN is trading at $0.50 at the time of publishing, up 1.85% over the last 24 hours, while it is on track for a modest monthly gain. Onion Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.1 million, ranking 682nd on Feinbold’s index.

ORN 1-month price chart. Source: Finbold

Injective Protocol (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) is the third low-cap cryptocurrency recommended by ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence:

“As a decentralized derivatives exchange, Injective Protocol does away with intermediaries, providing peer-to-peer trading that promises the speed and functionality of a centralized exchange without the associated security risks. Given the rise in popularity of derivatives trading in crypto, this places Injective Protocol in an emerging market. Additionally, its layer-2 solution is built on Cosmos, which could be beneficial if Ethereum continues to face scalability issues. — chatgpt-4

At press time INJ is trading at $2,98 with a 2.98% gain over the past hours, breaking price resistance a month ago and setting new local highs. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $754.2 million, ranking it 51st on Feinbold’s index.

INJ 1-Month Price Chart. Source: Finbold

All things considered, there is no guarantee that a bull run is already happening, nor that there will be an altseason. Future price action will entirely depend on further developments in the ecosystem as well as macroeconomics.

It is also important to say that assets with lower market caps present even greater volatility and risk for traders and investors.

